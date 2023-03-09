Rams awarded 4 2023 NFL Draft compensatory picks

Once again, the Los Angeles Rams are in the money for compensatory picks in the NFL Draft. The league officially announced their 2023 comp picks and the Rams, as expected, came out like bandits with the max allowed of four. They will have three extra picks in round five, one in round seven.

The NFL has announced its compensatory draft pick list pic.twitter.com/oJkmCD1iPE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

The Rams have pick 5.167, 5.171, and 5.177 in the fifth round, pick 7.251 in the seventh round for losses of Austin Corbett, Von Miller, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and Darious Williams.

L.A. general manager Les Snead now has 10 total picks to work with, including 2.36, 3.69, 6.182, 6.186, 6.189, 6.191, and 7.223.

That now gives the Rams a total of eight picks on day three even though L.A. traded their original picks in rounds four (Sony Michel) and five (Troy Hill).

It’s not unusual for Snead to get a lot of comp picks. The Rams must now decide if they want extra picks on day one or two based on upcoming veteran trades or potentially moving up.