Random Ramsdom: Is not tagging Matt Gay a bad idea?

Will LA Rams regret not tagging K Matt Gay? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams seem to be a team willing to let the chips fall where they may. While you may or may not be a fan of that strategy, it is what it is for now. And curiously, the LA Rmas did in fact have a candidate for either an exclusive or a non-exclusive franchise tag, PK Matt Gay would have been a candidate for the LA Rams to use their franchise or transition tag.

A franchise tag ensures the team is given the right of first refusal, or simply a chance to meet any offer from another team. If the original team chooses not to do so, they are compensated by the new team with draft picks. A transition tag simply provides the original team with the right of first refusal. Surprisingly, the cost of designating a placekicker is not overly costly. Per Over the Cap.com, the cost to franchise tag Matt Gay would have set the LA Rams back $5,393,000. The cost to transition tag Matt Gay was even less expensive, coming in at $4,869,000.

Instead, the LA Rams have opted to do neither”

“Free agency is nearly here, with the start of the new league year coming on March 15. The Los Angeles Rams probably won’t be one of the more active teams this year, likely focusing on A) re-signing their own players and B) trimming their roster to free up cap space.

That being said, there are still going to be free agents available that the Rams can afford – and may actually consider signing. Don’t expect a big splash like last year when they landed Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson, but each position has at least a few realistic targets for Los Angeles this offseason.

Here are some names to watch ahead of free agency.”

“The Rams signed A’Shawn Robinson as a free agent in 2020, hoping to improve their run defense by adding a proven veteran next to Aaron Donald. That seems like just yesterday, but after three seasons, Robinson is set to hit free agency again.

As one of the Rams’ top free agents, he’ll probably be a priority for this team in March. But he’ll also turn 28 this month and the Rams are trying to get younger on both sides of the ball, so perhaps they’ll look elsewhere for defensive line help.

Looking ahead to free agency, what might the Rams do with Robinson this spring? Let’s break down his fit, performance and future.”

Not a surprise as the Rams do not use the tag. They’re going to try to get an extension worked out with Matt Gay, but he will have a market so it’s gonna depend on how competitive that gets. https://t.co/nVqZ6mXSGJ — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 7, 2023

Will LA Rams re-sign Baker Mayfield? Sometimes love just ain’t enough (RamblinFan)

“The NFL is a business that is pure and unfiltered entertainment. That means that the NFL experience to the millions of fans worldwide is about giving those fans an escape from their lives. It’s very much like the film or music industry, as revenue streams are created by the very fans who pay to be swept up in the competition.

To attract fans, the NFL promotes players to a celebrity status, not unlike the strategy found in cinema. NFL Players are talked about, fans get to read about their families, their education, and with draft profiles so readily available, even casual fans can put their finger on a football player’s life history, medical history, salary compensation, and even what they do to hang out in their spare time.

Bonds form between fans and those players. Respect, appreciation, love, and support, are similar to the spectrum of emotions that siblings form for one another. Sometimes that relationship is long-term. Sometimes, the fanbase just begins to warm up to a guy and he’s signing with another team.”