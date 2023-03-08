Rams 7-round mock draft: Post-NFL Combine edition

The Los Angeles Rams may have been one of a handful of teams who weren’t at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean that they weren’t paying attention. There were several players who will be available when the Rams pick who had good outings and tested well.

We’re getting closer to the NFL Draft and the Combine is only a small piece of that process. Here’s a post-NFL Combine mock draft for the Rams.

36th Overall - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

With the recent news that Leonard Floyd will likely be on another team in 2023, it makes the edge rusher position that much more necessary to address early on in the draft. Among the edge rushers in Indianapolis, there were few as impressive as Byron Young out of Tennessee.

Tennessee pass rusher Byron Young has a very close #RAS athletic comp to pro bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack, though Young is faster but not quite as agile. pic.twitter.com/V7iUIZJqyM — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

Young recorded a 4.43 40-yard dash, 1.63 second 10-yard split, 38-inch vertical, and 11-foot broad jump. All those scores ranked in the 90th percentile or higher.

69th Overall - OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Blake Freeland had one of the most impressive combines among any player from any position group in Indianapolis. Freeland recorded the highest vertical jump ever by an offensive lineman and also ranked first or second in other tests.

Blake Freeland's Combine Performance:



Vertical Jump: 37" (Highest Ever by OL)

Broad Jump: 10'0" (1st)

40 Yard Dash: 4.98s (2nd)

10 Yard Split: 1.68s (1st) pic.twitter.com/YwZnTKU8vw — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

The BYU tackle is a case where you go back and watch the film because his film is inconsistent. The physical tools and athleticism are clearly there, but can that translate to on-field production? It’s something that teams, especially the Rams who need a tackle, will have to figure out.

136th Overall - CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

After the Combine, it would not be surprising to see Bennett go a lot higher than his current projection. He put up one of the fastest 40-times and ended with one of the best athleticism scores according to Next Gen Stats.

Maryland’s Deonte Banks (98) and Jakorian Bennett (97) became the first teammates at the same position to post 95+ athleticism scores at the same combine over the last two decades.@TerpsFootball | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/6qcCFwFGMS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2023

The Rams love speedy cornerbacks who get their hands on the ball and that’s Bennett to an absolute ‘T’. With David Long and Troy Hill potentially leaving in free agency, the Rams need some cornerback depth and Bennett would have an immediate impact.

172nd Overall - S Jartavius Martin, Illinois

Jartavius Martin had the highest vertical jump among safeties at the Combine to go with an 11-foot broad jump and paired that with a 4.46 second 40-time. He was one of the most athletic safeties to test in Indianapolis.

Jartavius Martin is going to be a star in the NFL@MathBomb pic.twitter.com/bc8aYVAcma — Zack Patraw (@NFL_Zack) March 4, 2023

Martin has experience playing at safety, outside corner, and slot corner. He’s an extremely versatile player who can cover or be used in blitz packages.

182nd Overall - RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

The Combine confirmed what most already knew about Mitchell. He doesn’t have good size, but he has speed and he is extremely shifty. His 4.37 40-time ranked third among running backs, but he also showed explosiveness with a 10-foot, 6-inch broad jump which finished second.

The Rams need a running back who has potential to hit the home run when they touch the ball. He led college football in carries that went 15 or more yards. Mitchell isn’t going to lead a backfield, but as someone who can be a change of pace or compliment, he’s that guy.

189th Overall - TE Will Mallory, Miami

Will Mallory out of Miami had a really good Combine for someone outside of the group that includes Luke Musgrave and Darnell Washington. Mallory had the fastest 40-time among tight ends and showed good explosiveness with 36.5-inch vertical that ranked third.

Will Mallory is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.39 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 63 out of 1020 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/6Kon6yztMQ #RAS pic.twitter.com/kBmiHHKruv — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2023

Mallory is an average blocker, but he is someone who can be a good backup tight end right away and provide value on special teams. The Rams need depth at tight end and Mallory is worth taking a chance on in the draft.

191st Overall - iOL Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

This class is pretty deep at center. It’s going to be possible to find someone who can start later on in the draft. In this case, it’s Ricky Stromberg from Arkansas. He tested well with a 32.5-inch vertical that ranked fourth among offensive linemen, but also had an impressive broad jump.

Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas OC) has to be one of the weirdest lack of hype I’ve seen in this class. Real good film, really good tester. The kid is a talented player and gets almost no talk. — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 5, 2023

The Rams are in need of some depth on the interior and Stromberg fits that bill.

211th Overall - EDGE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

I may be double-dipping at edge. However, the Rams cut Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins in-season and are on the verge of potentially cutting Leonard Floyd. The need for depth on the edge is there.

Diaby performed well at the Senior Bowl and followed it up with a good combine. He had the fifth-fastest 40-time, but also put up good scores in the vertical and broad jump. Diaby is a versatile player who can play on the edge or kick inside and play the 3T if needed on passing downs.

225th Overall, iDL Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

Clark didn’t put up eye-catching numbers at the combine, however, for a bigger defensive lineman, his numbers were fine. His testing numbers aren’t something to overreact to as context is needed.

Don't be too hasty to write up a poor #RAS like Jerrod Clark's. As a nose tackle, you don't really expect very good numbers, so putting up nearly average testing at that size is very notable. pic.twitter.com/nBGo8lKfLf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

252nd Overall, QB Tyson Bagent, Shepherd (DII)

Bagent is going to be a project for any team that takes him in next season. Coming from a lower-level school, he’s going to need time to get used to NFL speed as well as work on his reads. With that said, he threw very well at the Combine and also put up good test scores. Bagent is an athlete, but what can that be molded into is the question.