Everything the Rams have done so far in 2023; and everything that could still happen

It’s been a weird last 12 months for the Los Angeles Rams and though they are typically quite interesting and unpredictable every offseason, we may have not seen anything like what’s ahead in 2023. We’ve already had quite a lot to go over, so this is a recap of the Rams news behind us and potentially what’s ahead of us.

What HAS happened?

January 8, 2023 - Rams season ends with 19-16 OT loss to Seahawks

Officially, the 2022 season is over. Onto 2023.

January 13, 2023 - Sean McVay announces he will return

McVay ends the speculation (that he helped create) by announcing that he won’t retire. But his coaching staff will be different.

January 15, 2023 - Aaron Donald sparks retirement rumors

He retired and unretired via “Twitter Bio” on January 15.

January 18, 2023 - Rams fire, part ways with long list of assistants, including special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis

McVay will return, but he wants a lot of new coaches underneath him.

January 23, 2023 - Les Snead promises to utilize draft this time

After setting the coaching staff, Snead made it clear that the Rams won’t “F” their picks this time.

“When you get in a situation where you’re now relying more on players on their rookie contracts to actually be key contributors, key starters, (then) getting back to having some first-rounders, getting back to having second- and third-rounders will be advantageous,” Snead said. “We’re probably going to have to not press the gas as much, pay a little bit of the debt that we’ve accumulated,” Snead said. “As you do some of the things that we’ve done, you’re going to push some of that down the road. But we’ve been able to be competitive paying some of that debt as well. ... There are ways — not necessarily easy, but this league is not easy — and it’s up to us to be creative, innovative and to try to figure that out.”

January 27, 2023 - Rams hire new OC Mike LaFleur

It was well established even before January 8 that Liam Coen would be going back to Kentucky and not returning to L.A.. McVay didn’t waste much time, hiring LaFleur after he was fired by the New York Jets after two seasons as their OC.

February 8, 2023 - New OL coach

The Rams hired Ryan Wendell off of the Bills staff to replace Kevin Carberry as offensive line coach.

February 14, 2023 - Raheem Morris officially not Colts HC

There was never any formal announcement necessary, but by not being hired by the Colts, who went with Shane Steichen instead, Morris is set to return as the defensive coordinator.

February 17, 2023 - Thomas Brown does leave

Assistant head coach Thomas Brown went to the Panthers to become OC. A few days later, offensive assistant Greg Olson was hired to be the Seahawks new QBs coach.

February 21, 2023 - New ST coordinator

Chase Blackburn, formerly of Panthers and Titans, joins McVay’s staff as new special teams coordinator.

February 23, 2023 - Bobby Wagner’s release announced

Though it doesn’t become official until March 15, the Rams and Wagner made it clear on February 23 that it would only be a one-year stint in Los Angeles. The team saves $5 million with a release, or $8 million with a post-June 1 release.

March 6, 2023 - Rams grant Allen Robinson permission to seek trade

More like they begged him to seek a trade.

March 6, 2023 - Rams will cut or trade Leonard Floyd

News that Floyd will also not be retained for 2023 was announced.

What has NOT happened?

It’s important to note that as stuff happens around the league, including new contracts for players like Derek Carr (Saints) and Geno Smith (Seahawks), the Rams have been quiet on their own outgoing 2023 free agents. That includes left guard David Edwards, backup quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive tackles A’Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, safeties Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, and special teamers Riley Dixon, Matt Gay, Matt Orzech, and Brandon Powell.

The Rams haven’t been directly involved in any trades or open conversations with trade candidates.

Questions Ahead

Will Rams trade Jalen Ramsey?

A Jalen Ramsey trade would tell us a lot about how McVay and Les Snead perceive 2023, but also how other players in the league will perceive the Rams’ goals for next season. Rumors have been circulating for weeks, will they amount to anything?

Will Rams find trades for Robinson, Floyd?

If not, cuts would seem to be the ultimate ending move for both players.

Will Rams trade others?

Joe Noteboom could be a prime candidate to be moved for both cap savings and a draft pick.

Will Rams be active in free agency?

Positions that NEED to be addressed include all of the special teams roles, backup QB, safeties, defensive tackles, edge, and linebackers. But also potentially a new starting/complementary running back, offensive line help, and cornerbacks.

There’s no shortage of needs but how much money do the Rams plan to throw around this time in free agency? That’s anyone’s guess and nobody seems to know outside of the front office.

Will a rebuild deter the big-3?

The futures of Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp hang in the balance if the Rams don’t fortify their roster for a comeback tour in 2023.

Will Rams trade around in the draft?

L.A.’s first pick right now is 36th overall, but again Snead should have deep pockets on day three. Will the Rams move back into the first round? Will they trade back again? Will they move it for a veteran player?