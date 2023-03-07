Random Ramsdom: Mock drafts for LA, Les Snead has options

Rams mock draft roundup 3.0: Post-combine projections for Rounds 2 and 3 (ramswire)

“The 2023 NFL combine is in the rearview mirror as the big event wrapped up in Indianapolis on Sunday. The combine won’t decide exactly where players will be drafted because the tape is what teams will base their evaluation on, but it does help check some boxes in terms of players’ measurables and athletic testing.

Heading into the next part of the pre-draft process, we take a look at some of the latest mock drafts around the internet. Here’s who experts have the Rams taking in Rounds 2 and 3 following the combine.

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

The picks: Georgia TE Darnell Washington (Round 2), Alabama LB Henry To’oTo’o (Round 3)

Washington improved his stock significantly at the combine, running a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash at 264 pounds. He also made a terrific one-handed catch in position drills, looking every bit like a top-50 prospect at tight end.

To’oTo’o would help replace Bobby Wagner, who the Rams are moving on from this offseason. He’s probably not going to be an immediate starter in the NFL but he has the skill set to eventually become one.”

Rams To Part Ways With OLB Leonard Floyd (profootballrumors)

“Floyd, 30, was cut by the Bears after four disappointing seasons in the Windy City. That led him to Los Angeles on a one-year deal which paid enormous dividends for both player and team. Floyd recorded a career-high 10.5 sacks that season, and he inked a four-year, $64MM contract off the back of that production. In the two seasons following that deal, he has started all 17 games both years while remaining a key member of the team’s defense.

The former first-rounder racked up 9.5 sacks in 2021, then followed that up with 9.0 this past season. Floyd played snap shares of 80% and 86%, respectively, showing not only his durability after injuries were a factor early in his career, but also the dearth of consistent pass rushers the team had aside from him. The Rams are expected to pursue multiple additions at that position, something which will be made easier from a financial perspective with Floyd (whose deal was restructured last March) off the books.

Releasing Floyd right away would serve almost no purpose for the Rams (only $3MM in cap savings, against a dead money charge of $19MM). If he were to be designated a post-June 1 cut, though, those figures would become $15.5MM and $6.5MM, respectively. The latter path would therefore be the one taken by Los Angeles unless a trade partner could be found for an edge rusher who has demonstrated a consistent level of production.

If Floyd does hit free agency, he will likely be joined in that regard by Bud Dupree, who earlier today was reported to become the latest veteran the Titans are parting ways with. Those two, along with Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney, and Justin Houston, are set to headline the veterans available at the position when the new league year begins.”

It's Mock Draft Monday!



Rams BREAKING: Allen Robinson Allowed to Seek Trade in Salary Dump (fannation/ramsdigest)

“ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, calling Robinson a “name of note” as Los Angeles is already reportedly waist-deep in deals involving cornerback Jalen Ramsey, hints that he could be dealt away as the Rams try to get back within the good graces of the 2023-24 NFL salary cap. And NFL Network follows up by reporting that the Rams are willing to pay some of his salary in a trade - a trade that Robinson is now free to seek.

“(Robinson’s) career-low 52 targets last season could prompt a desire for change, and the Rams are clearly shedding salary,” Fowler notes. “With a weak free agent receiver class, Robinson’s $15.75 million in 2023 cash flow could be a reasonable clip for a new team.”

If anything, the Rams certainly have some work to do with Robinson, who inked a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the team last spring.

Los Angeles would save over $6.8 million toward the cap if they trade Robinson before June 1 (and over $15 million if it happens after that) but convincing another team to take on that contract could prove to be a challenge, especially considering he’s coming off a foot injury that cost him in the final seven games of the Rams’ ill-fated title defense.”

NFL Rumors: Chargers could be gifted a perfect cheap free agent from Rams (boltbeat.com)

“Leonard Floyd is no longer in the prime of his career so it is not like the Chargers would be getting a fantastic third edge rusher. However, he would still add fantastic value as a rotational edge rusher that allows Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack to not only stay fresh but to play some snaps on the inside on pass-rushing downs.

Because Floyd is past his prime he is likely going to be available for a cheap price. It also is not absurd to thing that Floyd would potentially take slightly less money from the Chargers because of all the positive things about that partnership.

First of all, Floyd would be staying in Los Angeles and would not have to uproot himself or his family and move across the country. Secondly, the Chargers are very much a playoff contender and would give Floyd something to play for. Most important, though, is his ties to head coach Brandon Staley.

Floyd played under Staley not only in Los Angeles but in Chicago as well. Staley has made it very obvious that he loves bringing back former players that he coached and Floyd could be the latest example. That connection alone is why the team may pursue someone like Floyd instead of re-signing a different veteran, like Kyle Van Noy.”

Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million (nfl.com)

“The deal comes just ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for teams to use a franchise tag on a player and avoids a protracted contract negotiation that potentially could have extended into the summer.

Smith pulled off a remarkable career turnaround, leading the Seahawks to a postseason berth in 2022 on his way to winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

The former second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013 spent the previous seven seasons as a backup, including the past three in Seattle behind Russell Wilson. Entering 2022, most expected Smith to be a stopgap, replacement-level starter for the Seahawks.

Instead, he shined from the jump.

Smith completed a league-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 TDs and 11 INTs en route to a Pro Bowl bid. The heady signal-caller displayed an ability to run the offense with aplomb and make splash plays, showing brilliant rapport with receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.”