State of the franchise: How confident are Rams fans heading into free agency?

It’s been a bumpy start to the offseason for the Los Angeles Rams. The team was understandably going to change and lose some of its key players, but perhaps most were not expecting LA to lose all of Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, and Allen Robinson. Only Wagner is official so far, Ramsey, Floyd, and Robinson are all hot names on the trade block—and reports have made it clear that LA will outright cut Floyd if they cannot find a trade partner.

There will be additions after the subtractions. The Rams are in the process of shedding salary cap charges in hopes of building a more sustainable financial future. Losing star-level talents is the price to pay for kicking the salary cap constraints from previous years down the road, and the bill is starting to come due here in 2023.

General manager Les Snead opted to call this offseason a “remodel” instead of an outright “rebuild”, but so far all we’ve seen take place is demolition—what comes after is still a mystery.

Are the Rams hoping to offset a defense that has taken a step back with a high-scoring offense? There’s still enough building blocks on offense, especially if they can return to health and add some reinforcements along the offensive line.

Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Higbee, and Ben Skowronek headline the weapons Matthew Stafford currently has at his disposal—and there’s still plenty of time to add to that group over the course of this offseason. If Cam Akers can maintain the momentum from his late-season surge, LA could have the best running game Stafford has ever played with, though that is much easier said than done. While Akers is best utilized as a workhorse, LA will probably be in the market for depth pieces at running back along the way.

Without Floyd the Rams are left with Michael Hoecht and Daniel Hardy as the starting OLB’s. Finding an edge rusher has always been one of the biggest priorities heading into the 2023 offseason, and the Rams have been searching since losing Von Miller around this time last year.

While the Rams could decide to not trade Ramsey, his potential absence would leave a significant void in the secondary— Robert Rochell, Cobie Durant, and Derion Kendrick are the next players up on the depth chart. Rochell had a difficult time finding the field in his second year. Durant flashed at times as a rookie, but his small frame lends concerns to him playing a full-time starting role. Kendrick looked like a sixth round pick and limited athlete, though it’s certainly too early to write him off.

The 2023 version of the Rams are set to look much different than they did a year ago. After going 5-12 last season, maybe that is for the best.

How are fans feeling heading into free agency? Let’s take a pulse in the polls below and discuss in the comments.

