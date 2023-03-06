Report: Rams grant Allen Robinson permission to seek trade

The Los Angeles Rams have granted receiver Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade, per a report by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

The #Rams have given WR Allen Robinson’s agents permission to seek a trade, and L.A. is willing to pay a portion of Robinson’s $15.25 million guaranteed salary to facilitate a deal, per sources.



Robinson is still only 29. Another big-name veteran potentially leaving L.A. pic.twitter.com/9ndri1H35x — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2023

Pelissero also mentions that the Rams would be “willing to pay a portion of Robinson’s $15.25M guaranteed salary to facilitate a deal”. That may be necessary, as the veteran’s production last season of 33 receptions for 339 yards and three TD’s did not come close to matching his hefty price tag.

Much has been made of the free agent WR class being underwhelming overall this offseason, and this year’s draft crop also doesn’t seem to include a big-bodied receiver in the first few rounds with Robinson’s skillset—so both of those factors could work in the Rams’ and Robinson’s favor as they search for a trade partner.

Star corner back Jalen Ramsey is also a hot name on the trade market, and it’s possible the team is able to move both before the onset of free agency on March 15th (legal negotiation begins 48 hours prior).

