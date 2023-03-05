Meet the Rams newest RB coach

The 2023 version of the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff is beginning to take its final form, with the most recent hire being Ron Gould as the team’s newest running back coach.

First reported by Aaron Wilson via Twitter, Gould was slated to become the running backs coach as well as associate head coach for San Diego State prior to making the last second move to move to the NFL.

Los Angeles #Rams hire well-respected San Diego State running backs coach-associate head coach Ron Gould to coach running backs, per league sources, after previously considering @TexasLonghorns Tashard Choice and @UCLAFootball Deshaun Foster for the job @KPRC2 Strong hire — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 4, 2023

For the first time in Gould’s coaching career he will be making the move to the professional ranks, a big move for a very experienced football coach who has spent his entire career at the collegiate level.

Since 1990, Gould has had eight different stops as a coach, beginning his career as a graduate assistant at the University of Oregon in the 1990-1991 season. In 1992, Gould became the DB coach at Portland State before taking on the same role at Boise State from 1993-1996.

From 1997-2012, Gould would spend his time at the University of California, coaching running backs for his entire time there and was named associate head coach on top of his RB coaching duties in 2008.

Following his many years at Cal, Gould would get hired at UC Davis as their head coach, as he was the head man for the Aggies from 2013-2016. In his time there, the team posted a record of 12-33 before he was relieved of his duties in November of 2016.

Then, in 2017, Gould would go back to coaching running backs, but this time for Stanford University, where he coached from 2017-2022. Now, Gould will take his career to the NFL level, giving the Rams a coach with an insane amount of coaching experience especially for a man who has never coached at the pro level.