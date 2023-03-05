Trade Rumors: Rams might be looking to move on from Allen Robinson

Rumors as to who on the Los Angeles Rams might be the next to go continue to circulate the NFL airwaves. Speculation on Jalen Ramsey’s availability has stolen all the headlines in Hollywood and Allen Robinson might be next if the latest rumors have any truth to them.

ESPN writer Jeremy Fowler reports that Robinson is a potential trade candidate for teams across the NFL as the Rams are shedding much needed cap space.

Another name the #Rams could move is WR Allen Robinson, writes @JFowlerESPN



Bobby Wagner was released and Jalen Ramsey is on the trade block. Only makes sense that Robinson would be available pic.twitter.com/DZJJUftusu — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 5, 2023

Wow — if the Rams can get an asset and offload Allen Robinson's contract? That'd be hard to turn down.https://t.co/1ufQZpMxFN pic.twitter.com/rO1m7iR6Bp — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) March 5, 2023

Should A-Rob be traded, he’ll be the second blockbuster free agent signing from last offseason to be moved. The news comes after Bobby Wagner is officially set to be released once the new league year starts on March 15.

Allen Robinson joined the Rams following a disappointing final season in Chicago. He was expected to form a dangerous tandem with All-Pro Cooper Kupp but instead failed to live up to lofty expectations. Unable to find his footing in a new city, Robinson only caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games before missing the final seven to injury.

A second-consecutive season of disappointment could greatly hinder his trade value. Perhaps teams could be turned off by his recent injury history or his lack of production. LA might be forced to keep A-Rob because his contract has made him far too expensive to cut.

For those wondering why the Rams didn’t cut Allen Robinson, the answer is that it wouldn’t save a single dollar of cap space. pic.twitter.com/KRXbtU7I4a — Rich (@rcoop21) February 23, 2023

Finding a trade partner will be tough but not impossible. There has to be a team needing receiving help desperate enough to give Robinson a chance. If the Rams do somehow find a trade partner, at most they should expect to get a late-round pick in return. Not an ideal return but it’ll help LA if they want to dump the veteran that badly after a poor campaign. That should ONLY happen if the team doesn’t expect him to bounce back or see as an ideal fit in McVay’s offense in ‘23.

Los Angeles made far too many missteps last offseason and they’re in a bind to correct them in time to return back to the postseason. Robinson was unfortunately one of the most glaring mistakes of all.

It’s safe to say last offseason was by far the worst in recent memory:



- signed Allen Robinson who missed half the season and struggles

- signed Bobby Wagner who wants and gets released after 1 season which still adds a cap hit in the future

- lost woods and OBJ

- lost OL and DL — Jack (@JackforRams) February 24, 2023

It’s a shame considering the fanbase was eager to see how Robinson would fare with a quarterback like Matthew Stafford. Guess we’ll never know for sure if the pass catcher gets moved after such a brief stint. Allen Robinson was one of the worst free agent signings in recent memory for the Rams and they realistically have a lifeline to end the relationship.

Let’s hope LA won’t make a similar misstep with free agency on the horizon once again.