Random Ramsdom: The Rams should target a guard in free agency

2023 NFL offseason team needs: NFC West priorities for 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks ahead of free agency (CBSSports)

“The good news for the Super Bowl champions of yesteryear is they still have head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford back in the fold after there were retirement questions floating around both of them. The Rams also can’t possibly have any worse injury luck than they did in 2022 with Stafford missing eight games (neck), 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp missing eight games (ankle), All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald missing six games (ankle) and the majority of their offensive line missing significant amounts of time. An average amount of injury luck could result in the 2023 Rams looking more like the teams McVay is used to, ones that regularly win at least 10 games and reach the postseason.

Restructuring some contracts could provide enough cap space for Los Angeles to be able to sign a few veterans on one-year, prove-it deals along the line and in the secondary. The draft will be difficult as the Rams don’t possess their own first-round pick until 2024. Selecting a mid-to-late-round quarterback could be key for McVay to start grooming a new, long-term successor in place of the injury-plagued Stafford. “

NFL combine: 9 standout DBs the Rams could target in the draft (RamsWire)

“The defensive backs hit the field at the NFL combine on Friday and there were some eye-popping performances, particularly by the cornerbacks. The Rams are in search of both corner and safety help this year so the combine is an important step in the process as they evaluate the incoming class.

Here’s a look at nine DBs who stood out on Friday and could be targets for Los Angeles in the draft.”

Already gone ... @AztecFB assistant coach Ron Gould hired by Rams less than a month into role at San Diego State, which is two weeks into offseason practice. https://t.co/VePlHQsKFz — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) March 4, 2023

6 running backs for Rams to watch at NFL combine (RamsWire)

“The Rams backfield will likely be led by Cam Akers once again in 2023, but Kyren Williams is the only legitimate option behind him right now. That could lead to Los Angeles drafting another running back this year, though that’s probably not going to happen at No. 36 overall.

This class has a good mix of running back prospects, which we’ll get an even better sense of during the combine this weekend. Here are six running backs for the Rams to watch in Indianapolis.”

PHOTOS: Rams WR Van Jefferson & S Quentin Lake attend the VIP Rams X Gallery Dept. Collection launch (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson and safety Quentin Lake visited Gallery Department’s flagship store for the Rams X Gallery Dept. Collection launch. Take a look through the best photos of Rams players, celebrities & influencers getting an exclusive look at the latest collab.”