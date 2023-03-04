Random Ramsdom: Can the Rams get a first round pick for Ramsey?

Ian Rapoport shares update on potential Jalen Ramsey trade price and timeline (RamsWire)

“A resolution to the Jalen Ramsey situation could be coming in the next few weeks. With the new league year and free agency starting on March 15, the Los Angeles Rams could have a decision made before then.

Ian Rapoport provided an update on the matter during NFL Network’s combine coverage, sharing what the Rams might be able to get for Ramsey, as well as the timeline for this to play out.

According to Rapoport, the Rams have had talks with teams in the last few weeks and he believes they could get as much as a first-round pick. Rapoport believes it will get sorted out prior to free agency, too.”

5 highlight for LA Rams to follow Day 1 of NFL Combine (RamblinFan)

“If you love to follow the NFL Draft, you probably know much of what I’m about to share. But even if you have a handle on all of the comings and goings throughout the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, even an article may trigger memories or perspectives about prospects that give a better three-dimensional picture

We may have made the point that this draft class may not jump off the page with obvious NFL elite star talent, but that is not to say that this is not an exciting and talented draft class. In many ways, the top tier rookies are just as impressive as past drafts. If there is a story to be told, it’s the perception that the rest of the field continues to gain ground on those top and elite prospects.

Raw athleticism was once very rare. But with the advances of sports medicine and the proliferation of data as the internet grants access to almost everyone, prospects from all walks of life and football programs are far more prepared to impress NFL scouts, analysts, and personnel executives. How crazy has this year’s rookie draft class become? One prospect has already drawn comparisons to LA Rams All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and he may not be among the Top-10 defensive linemen on many NFL teams’ draft boards.”

Robert Saleh uses Matthew Stafford as a comparison for Derek Carr’s situation (RamsWire)

“Derek Carr spent nine years with the Raiders before being released this offseason, giving him an opportunity to join a new team for the second half of his career. He only reached the playoffs once and failed to win that lone opportunity, struggling to find much team success in Oakland and Vegas.

Similarly, Matthew Stafford spent 12 years in Detroit with no playoff wins before being traded to the Rams in 2021. Immediately, he and the Rams won a Super Bowl in his first season.

The Jets are in the market for a quarterback and have met with Carr multiple times, which has head coach Robert Saleh comparing Carr’s situation to Stafford’s from a couple of years ago.”

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Jake Haener (QB, Fresno State) (RamsWire)

“When looking at the current makeup of the Los Angeles Rams, it’s evident that they need to add a reliable, preferably long-term option at the backup quarterback spot. Matthew Stafford will be back under center next season, while the No. 2 on the depth chart is undetermined with Baker Mayfield and John Wolford being free agents.

The Rams could elect to address the need for a backup signal-caller in free agency or the 2023 NFL draft. Even though the Rams don’t possess a first-round pick, they’ll have a handful of opportunities to select one in the draft.

If the Rams do happen to add a quarterback via the draft, Jake Haener out of Fresno State is a name to watch.”