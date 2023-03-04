The 2023 NFL free agency will begin on March 15th, with the legal tampering period beginning March 13th. The Los Angeles Rams will have to decide what type of participant they will be in the annual frenzy. Will Los Angeles move money around to sign unrestricted free agents, filling multiple areas of need? Will they make one splash signing? Or will they sit tight and “pay off their debt” from years past? Even though the period is three weeks away, I figured it would be proper preparation to identify each positional group and the top five players that the Rams would consider signing.

Position Groups:

2023 Free Agent Position: Wide Receivers

1. Robert Woods (UFA, 2022 team: Tennessee Titans)

Case for: I mean, why not? Of course, the money needs to be favorable for the Rams. After all, they did pony up early on an extension for Woods? This gives Woods an opportunity to be re-acquainted with a playbook he knows. It doesn’t hurt that the offense knows how to use his skill set (middle of the field target and run blocking). Woods is past his prime, but LA could use sure hands and depth behind Kupp, Robinson II, Jefferson, and Atwell.

Cooper Kupp is already recruiting his former teammate



(h/t @robertwoods, @CooperKupp) pic.twitter.com/6wpopZehiI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 22, 2023

2. Odell Beckham Jr (UFA, 2022 team: Los Angeles Rams)

Case for: Another opportunity to rekindle magic. The biggest selling point that LA should make is: “We made a game plan for you to be Super Bowl LVI MVP before the injury…we can do it again.” Despite two ACL tears, I believe OBJ is a productive wide receiver in the NFL. He’s also an elite catcher of the football.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.



After missing the entire 2022 season rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl, the Rams have, by default, re-entered the OBJ sweepstakes and I'm sure we'd be a top choice for the 30 year old Beckham. pic.twitter.com/aaA3Aqm8YX — Milko (@MrMilko_) February 25, 2023

3. Michael Thomas (Void, 2022 team: New Orleans Saints)

Case for: Don’t think the Rams will go this route, but if you want to improve the wideout room, you should look at someone with size and who knows how leverage space (like Kupp).

4. Scotty Miller (UFA, 2022 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Case for: Miller provides more depth than anything, but perhaps he’s been overshadowed by Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

5. Justin Watson (UFA, 2022 team: Kansas City Chiefs)

Case for: Watson is what Skowronek should strive to be. Watson does have underrated speed (4.44 in the 40) and an impressive 40” vertical. Watson’s resume helps in that he is a 2x Super Bowl Champion. Handling pressure moments should be a walk in the park for him.