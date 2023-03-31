Random Ramsdom: The Rams are expecting more comp. picks next season

Les Snead expects Rams to get 4 compensatory picks again next year (RamsWire)

“Like many other teams around the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams strategically pick their spots in free agency so as to maximize the number of compensatory picks they receive for their departures. They often target players who were released by their previous teams or wait until after the draft to sign free agents because neither counts against compensatory picks.

So far this offseason, it’s been all about losses rather than additions for the Rams. They’ve lost Baker Mayfield, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, David Long Jr., Greg Gaines, Matt Gay, Brandon Powell, Riley Dixon and David Edwards already, yet the Rams haven’t signed a single outside free agent.

Over The Cap projects the Rams to receive the maximum of four comp picks in 2024 for their free-agent departures, which is exactly what Les Snead expects the Rams to receive.”

Are Rams and Allen Robinson Stuck With Each Other? (SportsIllustrated)

“Reaching the 30-year mark does not help Robinson’s case. Doing so on the heels of the worst season of his career puts him in a precarious situation. Factoring in a salary that, even if partially paid off by L.A., adds much to a team’s books makes a desired split all the more difficult to achieve.

Robinson is not too far removed from a 2020 season that saw him go for 102 receptions and 1250 receiving yards. It seems to be so due to missed time over the last two years and diminished productivity as a result.

The gifted receiver will be welcomed back with joy, supposedly, as coach Sean McVay recently said that the team would be ‘excited’ to have him return but ‘wish him the best’ should he leave. The vehemency of Rams management’s bid to move the former Pro-Bowler questions the former of the notion.”

Discipline. Discipline. Discipline.

Sean McVay has said the word so many times it’s starting to feel like he’s reminding himself.

The four people leading the Rams - the same through a SB loss and SB win - all will have to live it in different ways: https://t.co/KQVt5V2bRo — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 29, 2023

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: McClendon Curtis (IOL, Chattanooga) (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams underwent a plethora of issues in 2022, including injuries along the offensive line. Due to injuries and inconsistent play in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams allowed 59 sacks this past season.

The interior of the offensive line is undetermined for the Rams this year with David Edwards headed to the Buffalo Bills in free agency. Given the need for depth on the offensive line, the 2023 NFL draft is a nice way for the Rams to bolster their current unit.

On Day 3 of the draft, McClendon Curtis out of Chattanooga would be a solid depth piece in the interior.”

Draft and free agency both options for Rams for finding backup QB (TheRams.com)

“With Baker Mayfield off to compete for Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting job and John Wolford and Bryce Perkins both free agents, the Rams currently do not have a backup for quarterback Matthew Stafford on their roster at the time of this writing on March 28.

In working toward that solution, both the draft and free agency are in play for Los Angeles, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“Obviously, Matthew is the only quarterback we have on the roster right now,” McVay said Tuesday during his roundtable media session at the NFL annual meetings. “So in some form or fashion, we have to be able to address that, whether that’s via (the) draft or free agency. And so those are things that we’re definitely monitoring.”

The Rams currently have 11 picks in this year’s NFL Draft, the highest being No. 36 overall in the second round.”