Baker Mayfield reportedly considering backup role with Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were lucky to get a jolt of excitement at the end of the year—plus wins over the Raiders and Broncos—thanks to a short and improbable stint by Baker Mayfield as the team’s quarterback for five games in 2022. Though Mayfield is exploring any opportunity to start, he reportedly isn’t ruling out a return as Matthew Stafford’s backup with the Rams in 2023.

According to a report by ProFootballNetwork’s Tony Pauline from the NFL Scouting Combine, members of Mayfield’s “team” are keeping the L.A. Rams in their plans:

Once Rodgers and Carr are settled on where they will be playing this season, the situation with Mayfield will take shape. Members of Mayfield’s team told me Wednesday night they intend on surveying the landscape once the big two quarterbacks firm their plans. All options are on the table, including Mayfield resigning with the Rams in a backup role.

The two biggest dominoes to fall, according to Pauline, are Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr. Once Rodgers decides his future and whether that’s with the Green Bay Packers, Carr could come next. That could imply that Mayfield is looking into a job with the Packers, if not the New York Jets. The Jets have talked to Carr multiple times, but are also rumored to be interested in Rodgers and hired his former offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett.

If Rodgers stays in Green Bay and the Jets sign Carr, could that push Mayfield back to L.A.? If Rodgers stays with the Packers and the Jets sign Carr, does that push Mayfield into a role with say that New Orleans Saints because they didn’t get either?

That much isn’t as clear. But a return to the Rams seems a possibility according to Mayfield’s team.