Cowboys deemed a ‘good fit’ as a trade partner for Jalen Ramsey

The NFL Combine is one of a few times every season where most NFL general managers are all in the same place at the same time. This usually results in pre-draft trade talk, contract talks with agents, and potential player trades get discussed. While the Los Angeles Rams are not in Indianapolis, this hasn’t stopped the Jalen Ramsey trade rumors from swirling.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Dallas Cowboys have been named as a potential fit for the Rams start cornerback in league circles. Howe says,

“All parties involved remain tight-lipped on the trade availability of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but there’s a rumor picking up steam in league circles that the Cowboys would be a good fit. Pairing Ramsey with Trevon Diggswould certainly create one of the most fascinating cornerback combinations in the NFL...According to one evaluator, Ramsey is still a physically elite cornerback, but he might not have been as focused on the field last season. A change of scenery could provide a spark.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic expanded on these rumors, “While a trade isn’t assured, as teams finish their assessments of defensive back prospects over the next week, those talks could escalate into something tangible.”

The Rams haven’t rule anything out and a Ramsey trade certainly is possible. The Cowboys are likely not the only team with interest. Dallas is simply considered a “fit” for a Ramsey around the league. If a move does happen, it will likely need to be for the right price as the Rams are aware of how important Ramsey is to the secondary. At 28-years old, Ramsey wasn’t named a NFL All-Pro for the first time since arriving in Los Angeles.

Howe also provided some details on Odell Beckham Jr. According to Howe, There should be some clarity on Odell Beckham Jr.’s future in the coming weeks.

“The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the negotiations publicly. Beckham still wasn’t close enough to 100 percent for the stretch run of the season, so he opted to focus all of his attention on his rehabilitation program.”

It will be interesting to see if the Rams pursue Beckham Jr. as free agency opens. The Rams had interest in Beckham last year, but as the team fell out of playoff contention and the wide receiver wasn’t full healed, nothing came to fruition.

NFL Free Agency begins on March 15 and the Rams still need to get under the cap by March 7.