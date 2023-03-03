The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

#12 - Cobie Durant finds endzone against Broncos

#11 - Atwell makes one handed grab

#10 - Ernest Jones makes aerobatic interception

Keeping with defensive highlights…

#9 - Nick Scott seals win versus Panthers

Ernest Jones deserves recognition for this play even though Nick Scott was the one that came away with the turnover. Both players made diving efforts in order to help seal a 24-10 home win in Week 6 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

The interception was the Rams first forced turnover since Week 2, going the span of a month. Plays like this fueled Nick Scott’s ascension as a starting safety. He would go on to make two interceptions in 2022, with the other interception coming off of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 12.