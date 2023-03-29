ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Rams grab QB prospect in 7-round mock

NFL writers don’t always do seven-round mock drafts, but of all those who have gone the distance so far this year, this version from ESPN’s Jordan Reid is certainly one them.

Reid posted a seven-round mock draft on Wednesday, so even though he would be lucky to be right on just one of the L.A. Rams 11 picks, this at least gives fans some talking points with regards to who you’d like and who you definitely wouldn’t.

Reid kicked off L.A.’s draft by giving them edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah out of K-State in the second round, then may have found a steal with D.J. Turner in the third. NBC’s Chris Simms just ranked Turner as his number two cornerback in the entire class.

But “Les Snead” doesn’t neglect his offensive with these 11 picks either, as Reid has the Rams doubling down on receiver, adding a running back, and grabbing a day three QB prospect in Fresno State’s Jake Haener.

2.36 - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

3.69 - CB D.J. Turner, Michigan

3.77 - WR Rashee Rice, SMU

5.171 - QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

5.167 - RB Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

5.177 - EDGE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

6.182 - S Anthony Johnson, Iowa State

6.189 - OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

6.191 - WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

7.223 - CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

7.251 - K Chad Ryland, Maryland

L.A.’s draft concludes by adding Chad Ryland out of Maryland, giving the team an option at kicker, which they don’t have yet. Fans will probably be disappointed though to see that once again, offensive line has not really been addressed. Kirkland was once thought to be a first round talent, but has fallen on hard times in the last couple of years.