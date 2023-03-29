Random Ramsdom: Rams’ proposed rule change does not pass

Rams’ proposal to make roughing the passer reviewable not approved (RamsWire)

“Roughing the passer penalties will not be made reviewable by instant replay this year. The Los Angeles Rams proposed to make those penalties reviewable but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the change was not approved by NFL owners at this week’s league meeting.

Roughing the passer penalties have been a major point of frustration for fans and defensive players in recent years. It feels like too often, players are penalized for routine tackles on quarterbacks, either because they slam them to the ground too aggressively or they put their weight on the quarterback when bringing them down.

Those penalties can sometimes be pivotal, which we saw with Chris Jones against the Raiders and Grady Jarrett against the Buccaneers last year. Owners temporarily allowed pass interference penalties to be reviewable in 2019 but that rule has since been rescinded.”

‘No Limitations’: Rams QB Matthew Stafford To Be Full Go For Training Camp (SportsIllustrated)

“There will be no limitations,” McVay said. “He’ll be ready to roll.”

Not only that, but McVay also revealed that this may be the first offseason in quite some time that Stafford will be fully healthy through an offseason.

And of course, Stafford is already taking advantage of that fact.

“He’s doing real well. It’s been a long time since he’s been healthy through an offseason, where he’s been able to throw,” McVay said at the NFL Owners Meetings in Arizona. “I was just with him the other morning where he was in there early, working, being able to do the things that are in alignment with preparing for the season. But he’s doing really well.”

Projected win totals for each of the Rams’ opponents in 2023 (RamsWire)

“Even though the Los Angeles Rams went 5-12 and finished third in the NFC West, they won’t have a cakewalk of a schedule in 2023. There are some tough opponents on the docket, including the Bengals, 49ers, Eagles and Cowboys – two of which have played in the last two Super Bowls.

There are some easier games, of course, like their matchups with the Cardinals, Colts and Commanders, but you never know how a team is going to improve from one year to the next – or in other cases, regress from one year to another.

The Rams’ projected win total has been set at 7.5 games, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which is the second-lowest of Sean McVay’s tenure. Only two of their opponents in 2023 are projected to win fewer games than that, and all but four have win totals of 8.5 or better.”

Rams star DL Aaron Donald had tightrope surgery earlier this year after suffering a season-ending high ankle sprain in week 12, per multiple sources. Donald is already back on his feet and a full go for offseason workouts. He just hosted a youth camp in Watts. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 28, 2023

GM Les Snead says ‘We’re the boring Rams this year’ as draft becomes more exciting (LATimes)

“No marquee players acquired by trade. No high-profile free-agent signings. No buzz.

This is not a rebuild for the Rams, or a reboot or remodel.

This is an offseason retreat — though Rams executives insist not a surrender.

“We’re the boring Rams this year,” general manager Les Snead quipped Monday at the NFL owners meetings.

The Rams still employ coach Sean McVay, star quarterback Matthew Stafford, star receiver Cooper Kupp and star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. All signed huge extensions after the 2021 season.

But the Rams’ 2023 austerity plan is a calculated pull-back, one that has made them as quiet as a Saguaro cactus in the Arizona desert.

The Rams are muted intentionally, Snead said, to “engineer a healthier, more sustainable,” salary-cap situation.”