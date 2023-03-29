Sean McVay’s message to Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams have had a weird last 14 months. From winning the Super Bowl to “running it back” to not moving forward at all and then hitting reverse. Quickly.

The Rams have turned over most of the Super Bowl roster already and shown little effort or interest in retaining anybody who was drafted or signed by the Rams. In addition to trading Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins, cutting Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd, and shopping Allen Robinson, L.A. has also let virtually all free agents walk, including Matt Gay.

Speaking of which, the Rams’ process includes not having a kicker, a punter, a longsnapper, or a returner going into April. That’s just the special teams unit, but the defense is certain to look at least 90% different and we can’t be sure which offensive pieces will be ready for Week 1. Sean McVay’s message to the fans through this ordeal: “Focus on the process”

Trust the process. pic.twitter.com/A41LRdozuM — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 28, 2023

Do you trust the Rams’ process and where do you think it will lead in 2023? What about in 2024?

