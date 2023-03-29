NFL allowing teams to play two TNF games is a huge mistake

As if Thursday Night Football wasn’t a bore enough to watch already, the NFL has decided to add twice the fun after announcing a scheduling change Tuesday.

The NFL announced that teams can now have two Thursday Night Football games per season. Limit was one. Now that’s changed.



Flexing for TNF is not happening … for now. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 28, 2023

I suppose it’s because misery enjoys company. Technically, teams have been playing two Thursday games already if they were selected for one of the three Thanksgiving games. Still, this approval isn’t ideal for a league that supposedly cares about player safety.

News flash: they don’t and quite frankly they never will. Money will always be the deciding factor in the end. That much is apparent with each passing season. Fans all over social media panned the announcement and voiced their frustrations accordingly.

You give players less to time to recover from injuries, coaches less time to game plan & teach, fans less time to travel, on air-talent less time to prepare…



And you wonder why Thursday Night Football is a poor product. It’s not going to be magically fixed — Nico (@elitetakes_) March 29, 2023

Why is the NFL now saying teams could be playing two Thursday Night Football games (instead of 1 now) when:

- The players hate them

- The risk of injury is significantly raised

- The games themselves are trash

- Fans hate them

- Most of the country can't see them anyways — Richard F Jacquin (@VoteForDick2024) March 29, 2023

did we not watch how bad thursday night football was? Low quality football, and more injuries… What about that says “Lets add another one” — Brandon Simes (@BrandoSimes) March 28, 2023

As a fan, I hate Thursday night football. The statistics I’ve seen don’t back this up, but it always feels like there are more injuries with the short turnaround. Additionally, the quality of play with short prep / film study just feels worse than a typical Sunday/Monday game. — Dave Ginn (@DavidMGinn) March 29, 2023

the NFL is lying to you every time they say they care about player safety. they care about keeping QBs on the field bc they’re who sell tickets. they’ll throw 17 game seasons and 2 Thursday Night Football games like it’s nothing



it’s depraved capitalistic greed — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 29, 2023

The NFL can’t say they support player safety while going against their players’ wishes and shoving 17-game schedules and TNF down their throats. While I can’t find the statistics to back up the increased injury risk for Thursday night games, the reasoning is simple. A sport as physical as football isn’t meant to be played on four days rest. Injuries will happen regardless but there’s a clear difference a week makes between games compared to just four days.

Forget that the Rams played the most thrilling TNF matchup of the season last year in a last-second win over the Raiders. Most games weren’t fortunate enough to have an ending that epic. Does anyone remember that infamous Broncos-Colts crapfest? I needed intense therapy to get over that one. Find your happy place Evan. Find your happy place.

If the NFL won’t do it for the players, at least do it for poor Al Michaels. The fans had a choice whether to tune in. Michaels had to show up and couldn’t leave no matter how dreadful the games were. On the bright side, he’s getting paid a lot to call painfully boring football so he shouldn’t be complaining that much.

During Tuesday’s meeting, NFL owners decided to table a proposal until May allowing Thursday Night Football games to be flexed. If, sorry, when the plan is passed, the league would be permitted to shift Sunday afternoon games to Thursdays from weeks 14-17 with 15 days notice. Luckily for Michaels, that would eliminate TNF games between losing teams. Meaning, there would be no games between bad teams like Rams-Raiders or (shudder) Broncos-Colts.

Of course we know what the result will end up being. The power-hungry and greedy NFL has to always have the bigger piece of the pie. They must capitalize on dominating the airwaves because they know the fans are addicted to their product and can’t have enough. So if anything, this TNF change falls on us, the viewers.

I HATE THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL!! And I blame you, America.



That's right. YOU! You continuously tune in to these sorry games and reward the NFL's shameless hypocrisy and greed. Player safety, BS!! https://t.co/yaSVr5rpMZ — S. Valerio (Red checkmark) (@TXHSEducation) March 28, 2023

It’s okay, I’ll still be tuning in this fall. The NFL’s stranglehold on me tightened a long time ago so I know I’m already too far gone at this juncture.