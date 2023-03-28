Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay spoke about Matthew Stafford at league meeting

Rams Coach Sean McVay Gives Health Update on QB Matthew Stafford (fannation/si)

“Among the key injuries for the Rams, and perhaps the most important, was the elbow injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford who struggled in a big way before being lost to the season with a completely separate injury in a spinal contusion.

And on Monday at the NFL Owners meetings, Rams head coach Sean McVay shed some light on Stafford’s struggles with his elbow in 2022, and how it affected his overall performance.

“He’s feeling good. I was just with him the other day and he was in the facility and doing some extra work and being able to throw,” McVay said. “His elbow’s feeling good. People forget what a big deal that was and that was a little bit different than what we anticipated in terms of the recovery time, goes through some of the concussions and things like that.”

Even before the contusion, however, Stafford was having a difficult time, throwing for just 2,087 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions in nine games.

Things were so bad for Stafford in fact, that some NFL analysts claimed that he ‘could barely throw’, and that he should consider retirement.

Others, have now suggested that the Rams move up and select a future franchise QB to replace Stafford sooner, rather than later.”

Free-agent safety Taylor Rapp, the Rams’ 2019 second-round pick who visited New England during free agency, is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2023

Stafford hypes up Kings fans during Rams Night (nhl.com)

“Matthew Stafford knows a thing or two about getting a Los Angeles crowd going.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback hyped-up Los Angeles Kings fans before their game against the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Stafford, sporting former Los Angeles forward Jarret Stoll’s jersey, banged the Kings drum and started a “Let’s Go Kings” chant with his wife, Kelly, and their four daughters.”

The NFL Draft is only one month away!



Check out our latest projections. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 27, 2023

Rams’ projected win total set at 7.5 games. Will they go over or under? (ramswire)

“There’s a massive difference in pre-season expectations for the Los Angeles Rams this year compared to last season. This time last year, the Rams were viewed as one of the best teams in the league following their Super Bowl LVI win, looking like a legitimate threat to repeat as champions.

They came up way short of those high hopes, finishing the year 5-12 and in third place in the NFC West. Combine that disappointing season with the number of losses suffered already this offseason and the Rams have the appearance of a team that will struggle to make the playoffs.

The oddsmakers don’t see them as much of a threat in the NFC, even with a weaker schedule. DraftKings Sportsbook released projected win totals for every NFL team and the Rams’ line was set at 7.5 games.

Over 7.5 wins : -120 ($120 to win $100)

: -120 ($120 to win $100) Under 7.5 wins: +100 ($100 to win $100)

This is the second-lowest win total for the Rams since Sean McVay was hired in 2017. Expectations were understandably low in his first season and the Rams’ win total was set at just 5.5 games, which they cleared easily by going 11-5 in McVay’s inaugural season.”

When healthy last season, Rams DT Marquise Copeland maximized his opportunities and became a dependable piece of the defensive line rotation. He'll get the chance to continue building on that after re-signing with the team via a one-year deal Monday:https://t.co/i6HhHQkB2z — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) March 27, 2023

Rams GM Les Snead ‘Definitely’ Keeping Odell Beckham Jr. on Radar (fannation/si)

“Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported on Snead’s outlook via Twitter earlier today:

Rams GM Les Snead said today that the team has "definitely" kept Odell Beckham Jr. in their discussions (they have for the last year). They have outlined what they are willing to do contractually but the sense I get is all waiting to see what he eventually decides. Not sensing — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 27, 2023

Beckham Jr. last played in the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl win. He broke the game open with the first touchdown of the night. Shortly after, he tore his ACL, compromising his availability for much of the following season.

Despite his injury, he did not sign with a team in 2022 and has remained a noteworthy name on the free-agent market. Beckham Jr.’s name has been tied to a slew of teams, including the New York Jets, while the Rams clearly have interest in a potential reunion.

Beckham Jr. was last signed to a one-year, $1.25 million contract with Los Angeles after joining the team in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. In 14 total games played, he went for 537 yards and five touchdowns while maintaining a 12.2 yards per reception marker that doesn’t fall far from his career average of 13.9.”

Rams signed OBJ midseason in 2021 and he helped them win Super Bowl LVI. Talk last year of whether they would re-sign him. Now, after he sat out last season while recovering from knee surgery, here we are again. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) March 27, 2023

Rams continue to shop WR Allen Robinson and remain interested in signing Odell Beckham Jr. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) March 27, 2023

Lions HC Dan Campbell praises QB Jared Goff, says team is ‘capable’ of winning division next season (nfl.com)

“Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a pretty strong endorsement of his quarterback, Jared Goff, while keeping the door ajar to someone else becoming the franchise QB of the future.

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Monday, Campbell said he loves what Goff brings to the Lions now that they’re considered contenders.

“Listen, feel really good about it. Goff? Love Goff. Goff’s our guy, man,” Campbell said when asked about the Lions’ QB situation. “I think he’s proven over the last two years that, man, he’s made for us. He’s had to endure a lot, just like all of us have. I thought he played his best football last year, and I think he’s gonna come out and play some of the best this year. Feel good about it.

“So I love our quarterback position right now.”

The Lions are in a fascinating position now, winners of eight of their final 10 games last season. Although they came up a game short of making the playoffs, this is a team that appears as well-built as Detroit has seen in some time. It also doesn’t hurt that Aaron Rodgers might soon be leaving the division, or that the Lions have two first-round picks and four selections in the top 55 picks overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But there has been speculation that the Lions might entertain the idea of using one of those high picks on a quarterback or perhaps use them to enter the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes. The 29-year-old Goff threw for 4,438 yards, 29 TDs and only seven INTs last season but is only under contract through 2024.”