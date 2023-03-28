Rams offseason program begins to heat up

With the NFL’s announcement of preseason workout program dates, the Los Angeles Rams have a tentative schedule for players to use team facilities under staff supervision. It all kicks off on April 17 when players currently under contract get checked in and begin introductory meetings. According to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement between management and players, participation in the workouts are voluntary.

Last offseason, The Rams were not only coming off the Super Bowl victory, but had also endured the longest NFL season ever and a spate of late season injuries. The need for rehabilitive rest led Head Coach Sean McVay to cut short the OTA program. It ended up not helping, the injury situation snowballed and was one of the main factors in a disappointing season.

One tidbit in here (among a few) - Rams are expecting all of their injured o-linemen to be ready to go by camp. Now, slight caveat for Noteboom because of the nature of the injury - may still be a bit limited and onboarding carefully. But good news on the rest. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 17, 2023

The 2023 program will consist of three workout phases with the NFL Draft sandwiched in between. Teams will also have a rookie development camp for draftees and undrafted free agents that run concurrently with veteran workouts. The exact dates of rookie camp have yet to be reported.

Phase 1 - April 17 up to May 1

Limited to two weeks of inter-positional meetings, strength/conditioning training, medical evaluation and the corresponding physical rehabilitation work.

Phase 2 - May 2 through May 21

Action heats up with three weeks of on-field workouts covering individual and unit drills. Individual unit offensive and defensive players may line up across from each other, although these workouts must be held at a “walk through” pace. Forbidden is live contact and offense vs. defense full team drills.

Phase 3 - May 22 until June 8

Over the last four weeks of the program, the Rams may conduct 10 organized team activities, or OTA’s. Live contact is still barred, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills that pit offense vs. defense are allowed.

Offseason workouts conclude with a full-team mandatory mini-camp, June 13-15.

2023 NFL Draft

Takes place in Kansas City, Missouri April 27-29. The Rams currently have 11 picks, #’s 36,69, 77, 167, 171, 177, 182, 189, 191, 223, and 251. Over the cap estimates that L.A.’s rookie compensation pool is $10.24 mil and their current cap space is $11.57 mil.

April 21 & 26

Two more important offseason dates. The 21st is the last day to sign Restricted Free Agents (RFA) and the 26th is the last date to match offer sheets to these players. Free agents with a restricted designation become free agents after these dates. L.A. did not tender any of their RFA designees making quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and John Wolford, defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, guard Chandler Brewer, and cornerback Grant Haley all free agents.

Update: the Rams re-signed Marquise Copeland

The Rams have recently re-signed Exclusive Rights Free Agents edge Michael Hoecht, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and cornerback Shaun Jolly. That leaves tight end Jacob Harris, and linebacker Jake Gervase as unsigned ERFA’s.

As of today, L.A. has 45 players under contract and with 11 more draftees, the team will need to add 34 free agents by the opening of training camp in late July. Will the Rams fill up the roster with undrafted rookies or will they stock up on street free agents?