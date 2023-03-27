Rams re-sign Marquise Copeland to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams announced a free agent signing on Monday, their second of the year, and one of the only players to return to the team in 2023 when he could have gone elsewhere. Is this Marquise Copeland’s time to shine?

An undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2020, Copeland appeared in one game as a rookie, nine in year two as the Rams won the Super Bowl (getting in all four postseason games and even recording an interception), and then 15 games last season with nine starts. Copeland had 31 tackles and a sack with two tackles for a loss.

He turns 26 this summer.

The Rams have also re-sign Coleman Shelton this year but have traded Jalen Ramsey, cut Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd, let a bevy of players leave in free agency, and are actively seeking a trade partner for Allen Robinson while maybe quietly shopping some others.

Marquise Copeland will be one of the most experienced players returning to the Rams defense in 2023. He played in 36% of the snaps, putting him in the top-five for returnees on defense.