Three weeks ago, the Los Angeles Rams granted Allen Robinson II permission to seek a trade with other franchises. Allen Robinson II and his representation were the ones that approached Los Angeles about a change in scenery after the wide receiver’s disappointing 2022 season with the team.

The Rams were not actively shopping Robinson II prior to the trade request, but after the meeting between both parties, the wideout remains on the trade block. Both sides clearly dropped the ball in last year’s signing with the role for the veteran receiver being much different than anticipated. The vision that Los Angeles sold to Allen Robinson’s camp was clearly different than the outcome of 2022.

Rams give WR Allen Robinson permission to seek trade, per league source; will likely need to eat some of salary



More via @TheAthletic https://t.co/SFM61gwpWN — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 6, 2023

As Los Angeles awaits for a suitor, Allen Robinson’s career hangs in the balance. The injury prone wideout has now posted back-to-back seasons of poor volume. Now entering his age-30 season, it may be too late for Robinson to resurrect the production he amassed from 2014-2016 and 2018-2020.

With no sign of an imminent deal, the Rams may need to entice a few organizations by dangling a draft pick attached to Allen Robinson. The Rams played a similar strategy with Aqib Talib in 2019, when they traded him to the Miami Dolphins before the end of the year.

If the Rams are able to trade A Rob, they would save $6.8M in cap space. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised to see an Aqib Talib-like trade, where the Rams send one or more draft picks and A Rob to another team in exchange for a 2024 draft pick and cap savings. — Brent Lancaster (@BrentRamcaster) March 15, 2023

3 teams could be interested in Allen Robinson...

Baltimore Ravens

Whether the Ravens keep Lamar Jackson or not, they need reinforcements in the wide receivers room. Nelson Agholor is not going to incite fear into the hearts of defensive players. If Lamar does return, Robinson is a great option because he can work outside the hashes very well. Lamar is not a great passing quarterback across the middle so this fits Baltimore’s offensive scheme.

DLee3: Since the #Ravens decided to go that route with #LamarJackson, will they at least bring him help? Ravens could make a potential move for #DeandreHopkins or Allen Robinson? Mark Andrew's can't be his only option. Help Lamar out or let him find a team that will. OBJ? pic.twitter.com/vCc1q9ldtp — DLee3 (@PigskinGenius35) March 8, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have now lost Tyreek Hills (via trade) to the Miami Dolphins and JuJu Smith-Schuster (free agency) to the New England Patriots in consecutive years. They may be content with just drafting young options in the draft, but rookies can easily frustrate a quarterback with drops, playbook knowledge, and inexperience against NFL competition. Robinson would give Patrick Mahomes an option that win back shoulder throws and high point jump balls.

REPORT: The #Chiefs and WR Allen Robinson have expressed “mutual” interest in each other; Robinson is currently set to become a free agent this March.#SORN | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gYalKmfKFb — Sea of Red Nation (@seaofrednation) February 8, 2022

Cleveland Browns

The Browns went all-in on DeShaun Watson and they may need to give him more weapons other than Amari Cooper. With no first round pick in 2023, the Browns may be inclined to take on Allen Robinson’s contract while also receiving a mid-late round draft pick to fill out their depth chart.

A deal may not take place until the NFL Draft or even afterwards. For the time being, all is quiet on the home front surrounding the Rams initiative to move on from the disgruntled veteran…