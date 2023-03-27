Taylor Rapp is latest former Super Bowl player to leave Rams, signs with Bills

The Los Angeles Rams are not cleaning house...they’re letting a monsoon through the front door and washing out the furniture through the backdoor. Without making any moves in free agency, the Rams have decided to let other teams do their bidding for them and opted to not sign a single 2023 free agent. The latest to leave is safety Taylor Rapp, who signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Monday after a four-year career with the Rams.

Rapp made 48 starts for the Rams after being a second round pick in 2019 and he was also on the Super Bowl team in 2021.

Free-agent safety Taylor Rapp, the Rams’ 2019 second-round pick who visited New England during free agency, is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2023

Though Rapp missed the first three playoff games that year, he returned in time for L.A.’s Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Of the 17 Rams to play on defense in that game, Rapp is now the 14th to officially leave the team. Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones are the only two left on the roster, while A’Shawn Robinson continues to be a free agent.

Does anyone actually believe that L.A. will bring him back?

The Rams have four safeties left on the roster: Russ Yeast, Jordan Fuller, Quentin Lake, and Richard LeCounte III. Nick Scott signed with the Bengals this offseason. There is a clear need in the draft and I’m sure L.A. will address it, but without signing any free agents or making any additions outside of acquiring tight end Hunter Long in the Jalen Ramsey trade, the Rams are left with nothing but needs.

Nothing but needs. Everywhere.