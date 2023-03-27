The 2023 NFL Draft is four weeks away and the Los Angeles Rams will hope to build their roster with young talent after an offseason of difficult releases and departures.

During the NFL draft process, every team is allowed to conduct 30 pre-draft facility visits and hold up to 60 combine meetings (15 minutes a piece). Los Angeles has quietly been going about their draft meetings, but here are the 17 meetings that have been reported up to this point:

17 Prospect Meetings:

Meeting 1: DL Desjuan Johnson (February 24)

Meeting 2: WR Jake Bobo (March 3)

Meeting 3: OLB Nolan Smith (March 3)

Anyone else starting to fall in love with Nolan Smith?pic.twitter.com/nmTIZYH8jp — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) March 21, 2023

Meeting 4: WR Tank Dell (March 5)

Meeting 5: DL Elijah Green (February 13)

Meeting 6: DB Cory Trice (March 9)

Meeting 7: QB Aiden O’Connell (March 9)

Meeting 8: TE Payne Durham (March 10)

PAYNE DURHAM RUMBLED 62 YARDS TO THE END ZONE pic.twitter.com/0R9Ss8Tr5z — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2021

Meeting 9: K BT Potter (March 14)

Meeting 10: DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (March 18)

Meeting 11: TE Luke Schoonmaker (March 18)

Meeting 12: OLB Will McDonald IV (March 21)

Not many pass rushers have gotten past Darnell Wright this week, but @CycloneFB edge rusher Will McDonald has a few win against him.



McDonald has been using his speed effectively against’s Wright’s outside shoulder, which set up this nice inside counter. Good week for McDonald pic.twitter.com/sHbN1sQfVA — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 1, 2023

Meeting 13: DI MJ Anderson (March 21)

Meeting 14: WR Trey Palmer (March 23)

#Nebraska standout WR Trey Palmer has met with New York #Jets, Tampa Bay #Buccaneers, Denver #Broncos, Atlanta #Falcons, Los Angeles #Rams, and a top 30 visit with the Minnesota #Vikings, per league sources.



Palmer the fastest WR at the combine is starting to pick up draft… pic.twitter.com/hl7rZkdyVj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 24, 2023

Meeting 15: DB Julius Brents (Combine)

Meeting 16: QB Jaren Hall Mtg (March 24)

Meeting 17: CB Carrington Valentine (March 26)

Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine is one of the more physical and competitive CBs I’ve studied so far.



He’s an aggressive and sticky cornerback. His technique is pretty solid! pic.twitter.com/PkRcl9X8Ew — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) January 13, 2023

The intriguing names to watch are Nolan Smith, the 22-year old edge rusher from Georgia and Will McDonald IV, a 23-year edge rusher out of Iowa State. The Rams could be narrowing in on selecting an Edge Rusher to fill their glaring hole on defense. Our speculation is as good as anyone else’s. The Rams will play things close to the best until they are on the clock with pick 36. With the way that Les Snead operates, every position group is likely on the table for the team’s first pick…