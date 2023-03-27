 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Rams 2023 pre-draft meetings

17 players the Rams have met with thus far

By Steven Ridings
Syndication: Online Athens Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 NFL Draft is four weeks away and the Los Angeles Rams will hope to build their roster with young talent after an offseason of difficult releases and departures.

During the NFL draft process, every team is allowed to conduct 30 pre-draft facility visits and hold up to 60 combine meetings (15 minutes a piece). Los Angeles has quietly been going about their draft meetings, but here are the 17 meetings that have been reported up to this point:

17 Prospect Meetings:

Meeting 1: DL Desjuan Johnson (February 24)

Meeting 2: WR Jake Bobo (March 3)

Meeting 3: OLB Nolan Smith (March 3)

Meeting 4: WR Tank Dell (March 5)

Meeting 5: DL Elijah Green (February 13)

Meeting 6: DB Cory Trice (March 9)

Meeting 7: QB Aiden O’Connell (March 9)

Meeting 8: TE Payne Durham (March 10)

Meeting 9: K BT Potter (March 14)

Meeting 10: DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (March 18)

Meeting 11: TE Luke Schoonmaker (March 18)

Meeting 12: OLB Will McDonald IV (March 21)

Meeting 13: DI MJ Anderson (March 21)

Meeting 14: WR Trey Palmer (March 23)

Meeting 15: DB Julius Brents (Combine)

Meeting 16: QB Jaren Hall Mtg (March 24)

Meeting 17: CB Carrington Valentine (March 26)

The intriguing names to watch are Nolan Smith, the 22-year old edge rusher from Georgia and Will McDonald IV, a 23-year edge rusher out of Iowa State. The Rams could be narrowing in on selecting an Edge Rusher to fill their glaring hole on defense. Our speculation is as good as anyone else’s. The Rams will play things close to the best until they are on the clock with pick 36. With the way that Les Snead operates, every position group is likely on the table for the team’s first pick…

Poll

Besides Nolan Smith and Will McDonald IV, who is one name on this list you want LAR to draft?

view results
  • 3%
    Tank Dell, WR
    (5 votes)
  • 11%
    Aiden O’Connell, QB
    (17 votes)
  • 7%
    Payne Durham, TE
    (11 votes)
  • 11%
    Luke Schoonmaker, TE
    (17 votes)
  • 11%
    Trey Palmer, WR
    (17 votes)
  • 27%
    Carrington Valentine, CB
    (41 votes)
  • 27%
    Other
    (40 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

