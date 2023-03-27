Snead’s Snacks: Who could Rams draft at cornerback to replace Jalen Ramsey?

The Los Angeles Rams enter a crucial year when it comes to the NFL draft. With limited cap space (and limited draft capital for that matter), it’s going to be more important than ever to build depth through the draft and that means hitting on the majority of their picks.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve done a series called Snead’s Snacks. In other words, we’re going to find and look at common themes and traits of previous Les Snead draft picks and see which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the mold for the Rams.

The focus for today’s edition of “Snead’s Snacks” will be on one of the Rams’ biggest positions of need, the cornerback position. Last season, I correctly predicted Cobie Durant as a target for the Rams and the year before I correctly identified Robert Rochell.

After trading Jalen Ramsey and losing David Long in free agency, the Rams need a top cornerback as well as some depth. Robert Rochell hasn’t quite worked out how the Rams would have hoped while Durant showed promise as a rookie. Adding a cornerback, if not two, in the draft is a must.

*Note: Numbers taken from RAS and Mockdraftable

Notable Past Rams Drafted Players

Cobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State – 4th Round

Measurables:

Height: 5’9 (12th percentile)

Weight: 180-pounds (8th percentile)

Arm Length: 30.75 inches (26th percentile)

Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

Broad Jump: 9.75 feet

3-cone: 7.02 seconds

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds (89th percentile)

Vertical: 36 inches

Size Grade: Very Poor

Speed Grade: Elite

Explosion Grade: Okay

RAS: 5.1 – Okay

Traits:

Good ball skills/ball production

Plays bigger than his size

Fast/Quick feet

Overview of Pick

It made perfect sense why the Rams chose Durant in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft last season. To put in frankly, he was a perfect fit. The Rams haven’t targeted big cornerbacks in the past and Durant’s speed matched up perfect with what Snead has looked for in cornerbacks.

Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia – 6th Round

Measurables:

Height: 5’11 (58th percentile)

Weight: 195-pounds (56th percentile)

Arm Length: 31 inches (34th percentile)

Shuttle: N/A

Broad Jump: 9.5 feet

3-cone: N/A

40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds

Vertical: 31 inches

Size Grade: Good

Speed Grade: Very Poor

Explosion Grade: Very Poor

RAS: 1.51 – Poor

Traits:

Good ball skills/soft hands

Scheme diverse

Good aggression and physicality in run game

Excellent play speed/reacts quick

Overview of Pick

Derion Kendrick was a bit of a surprise pick last year given his lack of speed in the 40-yard dash. However, he played faster on tape and showcased good ball skills and tackling ability.

Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas – 4th Round

Measurables:

Height: 6’0 (57th percentile)

Weight: 193-pounds (52nd percentile)

Arm Length: 32.375 inches (82nd percentile)

Shuttle: 4.08 seconds (69th percentile)

Broad Jump: 11.01 feet (96th percentile)

3-cone: 6.84 seconds (71st percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds (79th percentile)

Vertical: 43 inches (98th percentile)

Size Grade: Good

Speed Grade: Elite

Explosion Grade: Elite

RAS: 9.65 – Elite

Traits:

Elite physical traits

Legitimate ball skills

Physical

Explosive with long arms

Overview of Pick

Robert Rochell was someone who I featured in this same series two years ago as an honorable mention player. The Rams selected him in the fourth-round and it’s clear to see why. He matched their profile with his elite physical attributes, long arms, and physicality.

David Long, CB, Michigan – 3rd Round

Measurables:

Height: 5’10 (32nd percentile)

Weight 196-pounds (64th percentile)

Arm Length: 30.875 inches (30th percentile)

Shuttle: 3.97 seconds (90th percentile)

Broad Jump: 10.00 feet (36th percentile)

3-cone: 6.45 seconds (98th percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds (64th percentile)

Vertical: 39.5 inches (87th percentile)

Size Grade: Good

Speed Grade: Good

Explosion Grade: Good

RAS: 9.19 – Elite

Traits:

Physical

Fast

Competitor

Plays bigger than his size

Overview of Pick

David Long was drafted in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He didn’t much of an impact with the Rams. Long was a free agent this offseason and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

EJ Gaines, CB, Mizzou – 6th Round

Measurables:

Height: 5’9 (22nd percentile)

Weight: 190-pounds (38th percentile)

Arm Length: 30.375 inches (16th percentile)

Shuttle: 4.28 seconds (24th percentile)

Broad Jump: 9.07 feet (9th percentile)

3-cone: 7.13 seconds (16th percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.51 seconds (44th percentile)

Vertical: 31.5 inches (6th percentile)

Size Grade: Poor

Speed Grade: Good

Explosion Grade: Very Poor

RAS: 3.52 Poor

Traits:

Strong, physical

Good tackler

Plays bigger than size

Overview of Pick

For a sixth-round pick, EJ Gaines was very good. He was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the Sammy Watkins trade, but prior to that, he was a solid depth cornerback. He even spent some time as the team’s number two cornerback. For a sixth-round pick, this was a steal.

Brandon McGee, CB, Miami – 5th Round

Measurables:

Height: 5’11 (44th percentile)

Weight: 193-pounds (52nd percentile)

Arm Length: 32 inches (72nd percentile)

Shuttle: 4.18 sec (45th percentile)

Broad Jump: 9.11 feet (29th percentile)

3-cone: 6.71 sec (88th percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.4 (83rd percentile)

Vertical: 33.5 inches (17th percentile)

Size Grade: Good

Speed Grade: Great

Explosion Grade: Poor

RAS: 8.11 – Elite

Traits:

Fast

Competitor

Sound Tackler

Overview of Pick

Brandon McGree had the size, but never showed it on the field. He was on the Rams for two years before finally getting cut. Not all day three picks pan out. However, McGee had the size and athleticism that is worth taking a chance on late.

Janoris Jenkins, CB, Florida – 2nd Round

Measurables:

Height: 5’10 (22nd percentile)

Weight: 193-pounds (52nd percentile)

Arm Length: 32 inches (72nd percentile)

Shuttle: 4.13 sec (61st percentile)

Broad Jump: 10.01 feet (44th percentile)

3-cone: 6.95 sec (43rd percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.46 sec (64th percentile)

Vertical: 33.5 inches (13th percentile)

Size Grade: Okay

Speed Grade: Great

Explosion Grade: Okay

RAS: 7.23 – Good

Traits:

Plays bigger than his size

Good tackler

Fast

Overview of Pick

There’s a reason Janoris Jenkins is still in the league and it’s because he’s a very talented player. Coming out of college, there weren’t questions about his talent as much as his character. Thus far into his NFL career, many would say the same. Jenkins was a good pick for the Rams and it’s worth wondering if the team should have brought him back on a second contract instead of Trumaine Johnson.

Trumaine Johnson, CB, Montana – 2nd Round

Measurables:

Height: 6’1 (93rd percentile)

Weight: 204-pounds (88th percentile)

Arm Length: 33.25 inches (95th percentile)

Shuttle: 4.15 seconds (56th percentile)

Broad Jump: 10.02 feet (51st percentile)

3-cone: 7.2 seconds (7th percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds (14th percentile)

Vertical: 35.5 inches (36th percentile)

Size Grade: Elite

Speed Grade: Poor

Explosion Grade: Good

RAS: 5.81 – Good

Traits:

Good size

Good ball skills

Physical

Overview of Pick

Trumaine Johnson had the size, but never showed the ability to be a true top cornerback in the NFL. He proved that when he signed his large contract with the New York Jets. Johnson was able to make up for his lack of speed and consistency with his size and length.

Notable Past Rams Undrafted Players

Troy Hill, CB, Oregon – 2015 UDFA

Measurables:

Height: 5’10 (22nd percentile)

Weight: 182-pounds (11th percentile)

Arm Length: 29.5 inches (3rd percentile)

Shuttle: 4.15 (40th percentile)

Broad Jump: 10.02 feet (36th percentile)

3-cone: 6.65 seconds (74th percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.54 seconds (28th percentile)

Vertical: 34 inches (10th percentile)

Size Grade: Poor

Speed Grade: Okay

RAS: 2.91 – Poor

Traits:

Competitor

Physical tackler

Good ball skills

Overview of Pick

Troy Hill was inconsistent, but for an undrafted free agent, he put in a very solid tenure with the Rams. Not many undrafted free agents work their way up to the number two cornerback role on a roster. Hill did just that and it’s because of that competitiveness that he showed throughout his college career.

Darious Williams, CB, UAB – 2018 UDFA

Measurables:

Height: 5’9

Weight: 184-pounds

Arm Length: 30.75 inches

Shuttle: 4.34 seconds

Broad Jump: 10.02 feet

3-cone: 6.85 seconds

40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds

Vertical: 39 inches

Size Grade: Poor

Speed Grade: Great

RAS: 7.26 – Good

Traits:

Plays bigger than his size

Good ball skills

Fast

Overview of Pick

Darious Williams wasn’t the biggest defensive back, but he played a lot bigger than his size. That showed by how he played against one of the NFL’s most physically imposing wide receivers such as DK Metcalf. Williams signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2022.

Common Traits The Rams Look For in Cornerbacks

Here are the common traits that can help us build a rough mold of what Snead might look for in rookie cornerback:

Unlike some positions, the Rams have shown that they value the cornerback spot and don’t mind taking one in the second or third round. Therefore, a cornerback with their first pick isn’t totally out of the question. In fact, three of the notable cornerbacks on this list were taken in the third round or sooner.

The Rams tend to like cornerbacks with good ball skills . Darious Williams intercepted five passes and broke up 19 during his senior year at UAB. Troy Hill was third in the country in passes broken up when the Rams signed him. Trumaine Johnson consistently showed the ability to intercept the ball at Montana. Rochell and Durant each had 12 career takeaways.

. Darious Williams intercepted five passes and broke up 19 during his senior year at UAB. Troy Hill was third in the country in passes broken up when the Rams signed him. Trumaine Johnson consistently showed the ability to intercept the ball at Montana. Rochell and Durant each had 12 career takeaways. Les Snead seems to like physical cornerbacks who play with an edge . Nearly all of the players on this list have “competitiveness” listed as one of their intangibles.

. Nearly all of the players on this list have “competitiveness” listed as one of their intangibles. There seems to be a narrative that the Rams like big, lengthy cornerbacks. While that’s not necessarily false, they simply like cornerbacks who play big . Williams, Durant, Long, and Jenkins all played bigger than their size in college. Contrarily though, only four of the cornerbacks drafted had arms longer than 32 inches and only Kendrick, Rochell, Johnson, and McGee were taller than 5’10. However, it’s worth noting that four of the eight cornerbacks they’ve drafted had arm lengths in the 70th percentile or higher .

. Williams, Durant, Long, and Jenkins all played bigger than their size in college. Contrarily though, only four of the cornerbacks drafted had arms longer than 32 inches and only Kendrick, Rochell, Johnson, and McGee were taller than 5’10. However, it’s worth noting that . The Rams seem to value speed. Outside of Trumaine Johnson and Derion Kendrick, all the cornerbacks on this list ran a sub-4.6 40-time and five of them ran sub-4.5. Johnson and Kendrick are the only cornerbacks who tested poorly in speed drills as well. Last season, Durant had an elite speed grade and his 40-yard dash was one of the fastest in the class among cornerbacks, ranking 10th.

2023 Players Who Fit The Rams

1. Emmanuel Forbes - Mississippi State

The lone issue with Forbes is his frame as he’s only 166-pounds. Aside from that, he’s a great fit for what the Rams have looked for in the past at the cornerback position. Forbes is a play-making cornerback with elite ball skills and production. He tied for the lead with six interceptions last season, returning three of them for touchdowns. Forbes also ranked 10th in the country with 16 passes defended.

Forbes ran a 4.35 40-time at the NFL Combine which checks the speed box that the Rams look for in their cornerbacks. He may need to put on some weight at the NFL-level as he can be a liability in run defense, but there’s a lot of potential here.

Draft Grade: 2nd-3rd Round

2. DJ Turner - Michigan

DJ Turner absolutely dominated at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, highlighted by a 4.28 40-time. While he doesn’t always play to that speed, quickness and recovery/long speed are two of his biggest strengths.

Turner’s ball skills aren’t ideal, but his competitiveness, speed, and quick feet make him a good fit in the Rams defense. He also fits their prototypical size profile at 5’11, 178-pounds. He’s someone to watch with one of the Rams’ two third-round selections.

Draft Grade: 3rd Round

3. Jakorian Bennett - Maryland

If Bennet’s teammate Deonte Banks falls to the second-round, it would not be surprising to see the Rams pounce. With that said, Bennett is a very good alternative and just as good of a fit for the Rams. If there’s one cornerback that the Rams end up with in the 2023 NFL Draft, it would not be surprising if it’s Bennett. He checks all of their boxes.

To start, Bennett’s arm length lands just outside the 70th percentile and he comes in under six feet at 5’11, 188-pounds. His speed is elite as he ran a 4.3 40-yard dash. His ball skills and ball production are among the best as he finished the 2022 season tying for the Power 5 lead with 16 passes defended.

Draft Grade: 4th-5th Round

4. Carrington Valentine - Kentucky

Valentine is another one of my favorite cornerbacks in this class and he also fits the Rams’ prototype. The Kentucky cornerback breaks the six foot threshold, but his 32.25 inch arms measure in the 78th percentile and he is also one of the faster cornerbacks with a 4.38 40-time. Additionally, Valentine met extensively with the Rams at Kentucky’s Pro Day according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

As mentioned, Valentine fits most of the boxes for what the Rams look for in their cornerbacks. He has good recovery speed, he’s a strong tackler, has quick feet, and he led Kentucky with 10 passes defended. Valentine only has one career interception, but also had some drops.

Draft Grade: 5th Round

5. Tiawan Mullen - Indiana

As a late-round flyer, Taiwan Mullen makes some sense as a fit for the Rams. He wasn’t invited to the combine, meaning he likely goes undrafted. However, he does have elite speed and good ball skills. Mullen is the brother of Trayvon Mullen.

Mullen is only 5’8, but plays much bigger than his size indicates. He’s a willing tackler in the run game and Indiana even used him in blitz packages. As mentioned, Mullen’s long speed very good and combined with his competitive style of play, he makes a good fit for the Rams.

Draft Grade: 7th Round-UDFA

Honorable Mentions For The Rams

Julius Brents - Kansas State

Physical comparisons to Trumaine Johnson and Jalen Ramsey

Lacks top-end speed, but had elite 10-yard and 20-yard splits

Taller at 6’3.

Good length and ball skills

Clark Phillips III - Utah

Good ball skills

Competitiveness

Slower 40-time, but good 10 and 20-yard splits.

Cory Trice - Purdue