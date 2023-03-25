On Saturday evening, former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner agreed to a one year deal with his original franchise, the Seattle Seahawks. The deal is believed to be for $7.0 million (not including potential incentives).

Wagner reunites with his former team, whom he played for between 2012-2021, until being released after the 2021 season because of a large cap number. In March of 2022, Wagner elected to sign with the Los Angeles Rams on a five year deal worth $50 million.

During his one year with Los Angeles, Wagner was everything Les Snead, Sean McVay, and the front office anticipated and then some despite being in the twilight of his career. Wagner amassed 140 tackles (81 solo), 10 tackles for loss, a career-high six sacks, and two interceptions. He was named second team all pro in his 11th NFL season.

Class act for an all-time great. pic.twitter.com/WdECYJRqKQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 9, 2023

In consecutive years, Wagner was released for cap saving purposes. In order to remodel their cap situation for 2023 and subsequent years, LA opted to save $5 million by releasing the veteran.

Following his release from Seattle, there was noticeable tension between Wagner and the Seattle front office with the linebacker citing little to none dialogue between the parties. Wagner even admitted to tension between himself and Head Coach Pete Carroll.

It was a shock to #Seahawks fans when @BWagz was released and the man himself told us how it all went down and when he knew it was coming — GREAT chat with the future HOFer and new L.A. Ram:#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wnZPLkHpvg — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 19, 2022

It appears that all parties have mended the relationship based on today’s agreement. The linebacker referenced wanting to play for a playoff team moving forward and he will have the opportunity to do that with Seattle playing in a weak NFC conference.