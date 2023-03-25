The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

#12 - Cobie Durant finds endzone against Broncos

#11 - Atwell makes one-handed grab

#10 - Ernest Jones makes aerobatic interception

#9 - Nick Scott seals win versus Panthers

#8 - Durant elevates to pick off Russell Wilson

#7 - Cooper Kupp kicks off 2022 season with toe drag TD

#6 - Ben Skowronek ‘mosses’ Raider, Nate Hobbs

#5 - Kupp leaves Cowboys secondary in the dust

#4 - Bobby Wagner outmuscles Tony Jones

#3 - Aaron Donald collects 100th career sack

#2 - Jalen Ramsey ices game against Falcons

And the best play of 2022 belongs to…

#1 - Van Jefferson’s TD finishes improbable comeback

In a year short of joy, nothing tops the improbable comeback by the Rams in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite Baker Mayfield having less than 24 hours to acclimate to the offense and playbook, the quarterback was leading a game winning drive that started from the Rams own two yard line and no timeouts.

With 0:10 left and the Rams at the LV 23, Mayfield dropped a dime along the left sideline to a streaking Van Jefferson. Surprisingly, the Raiders defense was playing press coverage despite the LA offense having to score a touchdown to win. The third year wide receiver hauled in the game winning touchdown with cornerback Sam Webb trailing in coverage.

The improbable comeback gave the Rams their first win since Week 6, having lost six straight games until that point. The crazy finish was unquestionably the top moment of the Rams 2022 season, causing plenty of post-game chatter and buzz on social media among players, fans, and analysts...