Random Ramsdom: Rams could be waiting to sign free agents for a reason

Why the Rams may be waiting until after the draft to sign free agents (RamsWire)

“They’ve been idle throughout the first week and a half of free agency this year, not signing a single player besides Coleman Shelton. There have been no indications of them showing interest in anyone else, either. Snead and McVay seem content with their current group of players – at least for now.

That’ll obviously change during the draft where they have 11 picks, and it could shortly after the draft, too. The key factor in all of this? Compensatory picks.

As of now, the Rams are projected to receive three compensatory picks in the 2024 draft for their free-agent losses. Over The Cap projects they will receive sixth-rounders for Matt Gay and Baker Mayfield, as well as a seventh for Nick Scott. Greg Gaines and Riley Dixon’s values are to be determined because comp picks are based on the player’s contract.”

Should Rams Consider DeAndre Hopkins Trade? (SportsIllustrated)

“Should the Los Angeles Rams consider getting in on the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes?

If this question had been posed a few weeks ago, it would have been an emphatic no, as the Rams likely had to part with a top-60 pick to acquire him. But now...

After the Brandin Cooks trade that sent him to the Dallas Cowboys from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2023 fifth and a 2024 sixth-round pick, the market for a veteran wide-out seems to have dropped.

No, Cooks is not DeAndre Hopkins, but at 29 years old, he has been productive, recording six 1,000-yard receiving seasons since his rookie year in 2014.

Knowing the Rams’ liking for blockbuster deals, they could still make one without paying the price that put them in the situation they are now without a first-round pick.”

#Nebraska standout WR Trey Palmer has met with New York #Jets, Tampa Bay #Buccaneers, Denver #Broncos, Atlanta #Falcons, Los Angeles #Rams, and a top 30 visit with the Minnesota #Vikings, per league sources.



Palmer the fastest WR at the combine is starting to pick up draft… pic.twitter.com/hl7rZkdyVj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 24, 2023

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Blake Freeland (OT, BYU) (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams appear to be content with the current offensive line unit despite the shortcomings the group had in 2022. Despite the team’s apparent confidence in the current group, the Rams should certainly look to add a couple more pieces this offseason.

Besides having a few veterans available in free agency, the 2023 NFL draft is a source for the Rams to bolster their offensive line. Los Angeles owns 11 draft picks in this year’s draft, so the team has plenty of ammo to address multiple needs.

With the offensive tackle spot being a potential target for the Rams in the draft, Blake Freeland out of BYU is an intriguing rookie.”

Rams free-agent WR Brandon Powell signing with Vikings (RamsWire)

“Brandon Powell has been the Rams’ primary return specialist for the last two seasons, but they’ll need a replacement in that role. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings are signing Powell to a one-year deal.

This reunites him with Kevin O’Connell, who was the Rams’ offensive coordinator before he left to become the Vikings’ head coach.

Powell returned 24 punts for 177 yards last season, as well as 30 kickoffs for 605 yards. He had one punt return for a touchdown in 2021, his first year with the Rams.”

Per source, the #Rams saved about $3.2M in cap room after reworking Brian Allen's contract — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 23, 2023

LA Rams going All In once more, but you’ll never guess how (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams have been a bit inactive so far in another annual NFL Free Agency market. While the team seldom pushes a lot of money into the annual bidding wars for the most recognizable NFL headlining players, even this year is a bit surprising for the Rams. After all, the Rams have just 44 players under contract for the 2023 NFL season. So what? The average number of players on an NFL team roster right now is 64 players, as all teams continue to build toward the 90 player roster limit in time for training camp.

Well, the next closest team is the Seattle Seahawks with 56 players. The top team right now happens to be the Atlanta Falcons with 74 players under contract to compete for them in the 2023 NFL season. That is 30 players more than the Rams have on their roster, and they have over $24 million in free cap space. The Rams are under $12 million. The greatest challenge facing the Rams is the fact that this team’s salary cap space will continue to shrink until the team at least hits 51 players signed to contracts. So the Rams’ current cap space is going to shrink, rapidly.

So what is the plan for 2023 really all about? It’s a question that even after fans hear answers, there is still some confusion. So let’s look at this with a blank slate.”