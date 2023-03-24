The Rams should pass on the OBJ sweepstakes

Back in February of 2022, the Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl 56. Early on it that game, it seemed that then midseason acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. was destined to dominate the ball game. With all of the Bengals defense focused on the triple-crown winner Cooper Kupp, the door was wide-open for Beckham to have an MVP-like performance.

Odell had 2 receptions early in the game for 65 yards, snagging the opening touchdown of the biggest sporting annual sporting event in America. Then, disaster struck, as a routine drag route by Beckham resulted in a torn ACL, ending what was sure to be a legendary night for one of the most polarizing figures in sports.

Not only did the ACL end his night (the same ACL he tore just one year prior), it also kept him out of the entire 2022-2023 NFL season as he rehabbed the knee. There were many rumors during the season regarding Beckham and his progress in his rehabilitation process, as well as rumblings of him signing with a contending team late in the season to pursue another ring.

Turns out, Beckham’s knee was not quite ready, and he was forced to sit out the season as a free agent. Now, Odell Beckham is fully healthy and ready to sign with a team that would like his services. The question is, which team is that going to be?

Thus far, it seems as though the list of teams that have inquired about Beckham is as follows: Bills, Chiefs, Rams, Jets, Ravens, and Steelers. All of these “interested” teams are all just rumored to be interested, so take that with a grain of salt. With that being said, would Odell Beckham choose the Rams if he was offered the same money from all five other squads?

In my opinion, it should not be up to Beckham in terms of selecting the Rams, simply because the Rams should not be interested in Beckham’s services. The Rams have areas of need all over the field, and if I had to pick one position where they are good to go as is, it would be the receivers. Cooper Kupp will be back from injury, Allen Robinson seems to be returning for a second season with the team, Van Jefferson will have a full training camp unlike last year, and youngsters Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell proved they can produce when called upon.

Listen, the Super Bowl season was magical, with Odell Beckham being one of the saviors of the team due to the timing of when he signed coupled with when the team lost Robert Woods to injury. With that being said, this Rams team is not the same, with new pieces all over the field at a multitude of spots. The Rams need to open up a new chapter, and part of that is moving on from the past and focusing on developing for the future. Trying to re-kindle an old flame will not help that cause, which is why they should bow out of the OBJ sweepstakes.

Wherever Odell goes, I am sure he will make an impact on the field and in the locker room that will change that team for the better, that team will just not be the Los Angeles Rams this time around.