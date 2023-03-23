 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

David Edwards signs with Bills, further cementing the new-look Rams

Guard signed to a one-year deal in Buffalo

By Evan Craig
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another day, another loss for the Los Angeles Rams in free agency as they see guard David Edwards sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Edwards’ exit creates yet another hole on the offensive line. The move comes after the Rams restructured Brian Allen’s contract, assuring he will be the starting center in LA this upcoming season. As of this moment, the team’s remaining starting O-line under contract consists of Rob Havenstein, Coleman Shelton, Logan Bruss and Joe Notebloom who like Allen also had his contract restructured.

Throughout his four-year run in Los Angeles, David Edwards played a full season only once, starting all 17 games in the 2021 regular season during the Rams’ title run. Including the postseason, he had 49 total starts out of 58 games possible. His loss along the line will be felt as the Rams continue to retool their roster in the midst of their remodel.

Due to the cap space being created through all the restructures across the team, it’s expected that LA is preparing to make room for something. Either they’re simply shedding cap space or Les Snead is planning to make some kind of move. Perhaps such a move could be for Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams who has requested a trade out of Cincy. That would give the O-line a necessary boost.

No matter what happens, David Edwards is another big loss for a team that has suffered plenty this offseason.

