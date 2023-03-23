David Edwards signs with Bills, further cementing the new-look Rams

Another day, another loss for the Los Angeles Rams in free agency as they see guard David Edwards sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

The #Bills have signed free agent OL David Edwards to a one-year contract. A former 5th-round pick of the L.A. Rams in 2019, Edwards was a 4-year starter for the Rams. He missed 13 games last season due to a concussion. Played his first 2 NFL seasons under Bills OL coach Kromer. — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) March 23, 2023

Edwards’ exit creates yet another hole on the offensive line. The move comes after the Rams restructured Brian Allen’s contract, assuring he will be the starting center in LA this upcoming season. As of this moment, the team’s remaining starting O-line under contract consists of Rob Havenstein, Coleman Shelton, Logan Bruss and Joe Notebloom who like Allen also had his contract restructured.

Throughout his four-year run in Los Angeles, David Edwards played a full season only once, starting all 17 games in the 2021 regular season during the Rams’ title run. Including the postseason, he had 49 total starts out of 58 games possible. His loss along the line will be felt as the Rams continue to retool their roster in the midst of their remodel.

Due to the cap space being created through all the restructures across the team, it’s expected that LA is preparing to make room for something. Either they’re simply shedding cap space or Les Snead is planning to make some kind of move. Perhaps such a move could be for Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams who has requested a trade out of Cincy. That would give the O-line a necessary boost.

The #Bengals have had trade conversations centered around LT Jonah Williams, sources say, as the interest heats up in the player who has 47 career starts. Williams requested a trade following the signing of Orlando Brown, and Cincy has heard from several possible suitors. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

No matter what happens, David Edwards is another big loss for a team that has suffered plenty this offseason.