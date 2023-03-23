Early Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Rams reworked center Brian Allen’s contract, freeing up $3.2 million in 2023 cap space. The financial move now gives Los Angeles $11.5 million in cap space for this year.

Officially, Allen agreed to a $3 million pay cut in return for $3 million in guarantees for the 2023 league year. He received a $1 million signing bonus as part of the renegotiated contract. Two void years, 2025 and 2026 were tacked on to Allen’s contract.

To the dismay of fans, the roster move cements that Brian Allen will be the Rams starting center again for 2023, assuming he stays healthy. The four-year center has sustained multiple injuries across 44 career games to his knees, thumb, and elbow.

Allen joins Joe Noteboom as the latest Ram to have his contract restructured. The 2018 draftees figure to be the starting center and left tackle, respectively. Other starting linemen under contract are right tackle Rob Havenstein, right guard Coleman Shelton, and left guard Logan Bruss. Alaric Jackson will be a name to watch as he competes for a starting spot along the offensive line.

Looking at current Rams OL:



Joe Noteboom

Alaric Jackson

Brian Allen

Coleman Shelton

Rob Havenstein

Tremayne Anchrum

Logan Bruss

Chandler Brewer

AJ Arcuri

Zach Thomas



Noteboom and Allen restructured/locked in for 2023. Who do Rams replace? Not Jackson or Bruss. 2-3 spots open. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) March 23, 2023

Fans may have been hoping for the Rams to use some of their high draft capital this year to select a new center, but the latest move may diminish that likelihood. We will know for certain in a month how much trust and value they have in Brian Allen’s ability and durability...