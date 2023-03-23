Random Ramsdom: Should the Rams reunite with Robert Quinn?

LA Rams should reunite with this 102-sack edge rusher (ramblinfan)

“Getting to the passer is a knack Quinn has never lost, even though his half-season with the Eagles ultimately proved fruitless. Quinn failed to register a sack in six regular-season games and two postseason contests after being traded from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick back in October, but that needn’t deter the Rams from exploring a possible reunion.

Quinn still makes sense for the Rams because of his fit in a hybrid 3-4 defensive front. He lined up in that system for the Bears when Quinn logged a franchise record 18.5 sacks in 2021. LA Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris runs the same scheme, but he lacks quality edge-rushers.

Rams need Quinn’s veteran presence

The problem was compounded by Snead cutting Rams’ outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and his team-leading nine sacks this offseason. It was one of several necessary cost-cutting moves that also included the Rams trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins and releasing middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Those moves helped the Rams create $11,257,346 worth of space under the salary cap, according to Spotrac.com. Such a figure looked like the stuff dreams are made of before free agency began, but Snead has been ruthless in his approach to freeing up some funds. Now some of the cash ought to go toward signing a proven commodity like Quinn.”

Our 2023 Draft picks. pic.twitter.com/Rv6oueIPbF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 22, 2023

Rams Reunion? LA ‘Best Fit’ For S John Johnson III (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Now, the Rams face the task of rebuilding their secondary and building it to be one that can help compete in the NFC again.

To do so, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell linked the Rams to a reunion with free agent safety John Johnson III.

Possible deal: Two years, $8 million “L.A. isn’t about to go on a defensive spending spree, but Johnson could make sense for a few reasons. He already is familiar with the organization. At 27, he isn’t past the prime of his career. He’s not likely to cost more than a few million dollars. And because the Browns released Johnson from his contract, he wouldn’t impact the compensatory pick formula, which the Rams likely will use to scrounge up a few extra selections in 2024.”

Johnson was originally a third-round pick for the Rams in 2017 and became a key member of the secondary. In his four seasons with the Rams Johnson recorded 350 total tackles with eight interceptions and 32 passes defended.”

Clean sweep of Rams special teams starters. Kick returner/receiver Brandon Powell follows Matt Gay, Riley Dixon and Matt Orzech to new teams. https://t.co/SAaJgtWToq — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) March 22, 2023

Rams FA DB David Long Jr. Signing with Raiders (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Long Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per reports from TheScore’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Long Jr., not to be confused with Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr., now sees his four-year career with the Rams come to an end. A third-round pick by LA out of Michigan in 2019, Long Jr. earned himself a Super Bowl ring after recording four tackles in the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The highlight of his LA career came in the NFC Wild Card just a few weeks prior to the Super Bowl. In a dominant 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Long Jr. had a rare three-yard pick-six in the second quarter that put the Rams up 21-0. They never looked back after that.

His first-career interception came earlier that season during a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

Overall, Long Jr. finishes his Rams career with 78 total tackles, two interceptions (including postseason), seven passes defended and one touchdown.”

Not unexpected but Rams have lost kicker Matt Gay, long-snapper Matt Orzech and now Dixon. Kick returner Brandon Powell also a free agent. New special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn probably will have an entirely new group. https://t.co/ovHhN4KXXN — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) March 21, 2023

DT Calijah Kancey shares what it was like to meet Aaron Donald (nfl.com)

“Pittsburgh Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey shares what it was like to meet Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has impacted his football career, and more.”

CAN RAMS DESIGN REVAMPED DEFENSE AROUND GREATNESS OF AARON DONALD? (foxsports)

“The cap-strapped Los Angeles Rams will likely have nine key contributors from last year’s defense moving on this offseason, including Pro Bowlers in cornerback Jalen Ramsey and inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, along with last year’s leading sack guy Leonard Floyd.

However, Rams head coach Sean McVay said his squad’s remodel includes building a defense around the team’s remaining, foundational players on that side of the ball in perennial All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and talented inside linebacker Ernest Jones.

But how much longer will Donald play (he turns 32 years old on May 21), and can he once again be the straw that stirs the drink defensively for Los Angeles?

Donald has two years left on a deal that will pay him $63.5 million in total compensation through 2024. The Pittsburgh product also has a no-trade clause. Donald finished 2022 on the injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, missing the last six games of the regular season — the most games he has missed in one season during his nine-year NFL career.

Per Next Gen Stats, the Rams finished with a 20.7 pressure rate when rushing only four rushers last season. Only the Chicago Bears were worse (19.3).

During the Super Bowl season for Los Angeles, the Rams finished with a 27.6 pressure rate during the regular season and a 33% pressure rate in the postseason.

Bottom line: For the Rams to get back to creating an effective pass rush with just four rushers along the defensive line, they need a healthy and motivated Donald.

“The great ones elevate people around them naturally,” McVay said, when asked how core players like Donald would help others play better. “And it’s not about bearing the weight of feeling like you have to do everything, it’s as much your everyday approach, by your enjoyment for this game and by you playing the way that you’re capable of — by you just being who you are consistently in the meetings and on the practice field. And then when the games come about, I believe good things will happen with those guys around them. Our job is to figure out how can we surround them.”