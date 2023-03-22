Rams lose another player in free agency, on verge of parting with entire 2019 class

The last time the Los Angeles Rams had a pick in the draft as high as they currently do was 2019, but ultimately Les Snead traded down several times before finally picking Taylor Rapp 61st overall. The Rams made eight selections that year, including four on day two, coming off of the heels of reaching the Super Bowl with Jared Goff and Todd Gurley.

Four years later, with David Long, Jr. now signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Snead’s 2019 draft class is all but eradicated from L.A. existence.

David Long Jr. agrees to one-year deal with Raiders. https://t.co/5vEVmBqYF6 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 22, 2023

Long joins Greg Gaines and Nick Scott as players who have signed with other teams this month. But the Rams have shown no interest in re-signing the rest of the class, including Rapp, Bobby Evans, or David Edwards. The team already waived third round pick Darrell Henderson last year and long ago parted with seventh rounder Dakota Allen.

In other words, it will be surprising if any member of the 2019 class is on the 2023 team.

The Rams picked 11 players in 2018 and the only two remaining are Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen. There are five players left from the 2020 class, but for how much longer? Cam Akers, Van Jefferson, Brycen Hopkins, Jordan Fuller, and Tremayne Anchrum.

Long showed off exceptional athleticism at the 2019 combine but was unable to ever earn a permanent role in the Rams secondary. He played in 288 snaps over 12 games in 2021 and he has one career interception with seven passes defensed.