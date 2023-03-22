The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

#12 - Cobie Durant finds endzone against Broncos

#11 - Atwell makes one-handed grab

#10 - Ernest Jones makes aerobatic interception

#9 - Nick Scott seals win versus Panthers

#8 - Durant elevates to pick off Russell Wilson

#7 - Cooper Kupp kicks off 2022 season with toe drag TD

#6 - Ben Skowronek ‘mosses’ Raider, Nate Hobbs

#5 - Kupp leaves Cowboys secondary in the dust

#4 - Bobby Wagner outmuscles Tony Jones

On to the Final Three…

#3 - Aaron Donald collects 100th career sack

Even though football is a team game, I have to admit that seeing individual milestones or records broken is a special element to the game. It’s even more dramatic when a superstar like Aaron Donald is adding accolades to his illustrious career.

With the Los Angeles Rams leading the Arizona Cardinals 10-0 in the first quarter of Week 3, Aaron Donald and the defense were stifling Kyler Murray. With already one sack on his ledger in 2022, Donald hit paydirt again when on 2nd & 6, he beat right guard Will Hernandez with a club/swim counter to create leverage inside.

Aaron Donald strikes & separates. He clears the blocker’s inside hand, affecting their balance. AD counter club/swims inside & gets to the QB for his 100th career sack. Congratulations @AaronDonald97! #passrush #ramshouse pic.twitter.com/JBBXkWTrEt — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 27, 2022

To top off the play, Donald managed to chase down one of the twitchiest and fastest quarterbacks in the NFL. Donald lunged into full extension (superman) in order to grab the shoelace of Murray, pulling him down for a 16-yard sack.

2022 was a forgettable year for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, but this sack to notch 100 career sacks should be recognized thoroughly!