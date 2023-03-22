Random Ramsdom: New ST coach Chase Blackburn will start from scratch

Rams’ special teams unit will have completely new look under Chase Blackburn (RamsWire)

“New special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn is going to have a special teams group that looks completely different than the one the Rams fielded last season. We don’t yet know who will be kicking or punting for the Rams, or even returning kicks when the season begins, but it’s obvious Blackburn and McVay didn’t love the group Los Angeles already had in place.

The only one who may have been hard to retain was Gay, considering he signed the largest free-agent deal ever for a kicker, earning $5.5 million per year from the Colts. That might’ve been tough for the Rams to match.

There are free agents available for Los Angeles to sign, including Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby and Randy Bullock, who Blackburn coached with the Titans last season. Andy Lee and Brett Kern are both available at punter, too. But the Rams haven’t been linked to any specialists in free agency yet.”

Where Are They Now? Super Bowl XXXIV champion & former Rams tight end Roland Williams (TheRams.com)

“Playing eight seasons in the NFL – four with the Rams, three with the Raiders and one with the Buccaneers – Williams totaled 114 receptions for 1,004 yards and 13 touchdowns. What makes him most proud of his career?

“I’m most proud of what I had to overcome to make it to the NFL and the standard I maintained once I got in,” Williams said. “Most people don’t know I only played one year of high school football, then overcame a position change and injuries to only play a couple years in college.Once in the league, I did my best to work hard, build a reliable brand, bring a positive attitude and energy to the team.”

Williams may have retired from the NFL in 2006, but he hasn’t lost the competitive spirit and desire to be on winning teams.

As Chairman and CEO of Brown Diamond Holdings, Williams has become a successful entrepreneur committed to economic equity and empowerment. His portfolio of assets includes healthcare, manufacturing, consulting, technology and real estate companies.”

Rams Free Agency: Sign Yannick Ngakoue as Leonard Floyd Replacement? (SportsIllustrated)

“Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has earned a reputation of making splash moves - but amidst salary cap constraints, has been forced to take a step back this offseason.

The Rams have lost several key contributors from the team that won the Super Bowl just over 13 months ago, highlighted by the release of outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and the trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

But could Los Angeles still make a big addition this offseason?

Bleacher Report listed the Rams as one of the “best fits” for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who was ranked as the No. 7 “most intriguing” free agent still on the market.”

Nick is a leader and an awesome person. This year I got to see how he stepped up for safer playing surface conditions. His interest, efforts to learn lesser-known details and desire to advocate for others was moving. Cheesy to say but a true “we, not me” guy. Best of luck. https://t.co/GDasnVTku7 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 20, 2023

Per @JimTrotter_NFL the #Rams have not ruled out the possibility of @obj returning to Los Angeles. Les Snead has remained in contact with his agent and Odell has stayed in contact with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Something to watch in the OBJ sweepstakes. pic.twitter.com/D02tInAMXp — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 20, 2023

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Anton Harrison (OT, Oklahoma) (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams have a handful of glaring needs on the current roster, especially after moving on from guys like Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, and Bobby Wagner. On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams should consider strengthening their offensive line ahead of the 2023 season.

Even though the Rams handed Joseph Noteboom a new contract before the 2022 campaign, that shouldn’t prevent them from trying to upgrade at the position. Given the roster moves we’ve seen the Rams make this offseason, it’s evident that the organization is looking toward the future.

With the Rams potentially using a Day 2 pick on an offensive tackle, Anton Harrison out of Oklahoma would be an ideal fit if he’s still on the board.”