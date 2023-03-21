Way-too-early look at the 2024 free agent class: Could Rams add Tee Higgins?

The Los Angeles Rams have made it pretty clear that they aren’t going to make a splashy free agent signing this offseason and have all eyes on 2024. That was the reasoning that’s been given for why they outright cut Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner while trading Jalen Ramsey for only a third-round pick and depth tight end.

For all intents and purposes, the Rams are ok having a “reset” year and then coming back stronger with a full push in 2024. With the 2023 free agency period coming to a bit of a stalling point, it doesn’t hurt to look ahead to 2024 especially with the Rams’ outlook on the season.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the potential 2024 free agent class and who the Rams might be able to sign. It’s worth noting that many of these players may not even hit the market with extensions or even the franchise tag being possibilities. The players on the lists below don’t include rookies who have yet to accept a fifth-year option i.e. Justin Jefferson.

Wide Receiver

Tee Higgins Mike Evans Calvin Ridley Michael Pittman Jr. Curtis Samuel Gabriel Davis Marquise Brown

It seems unlikely that the Cincinnati Bengals will be able to keep Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. All three of those players will require premier contracts. With Cooper Kupp getting to be above 30-years old, could the Rams look to sign Higgins to be the number one receiver while Kupp falls into a WR2 role?

Curtis Samuel is an interesting name as a gadget player that would give McVay a creative piece on offense. Gabriel Davis is another intriguing player. The Rams had success with a Bills receiver in the past in Robert Woods. Davis is underrated, but has WR2 potential.

Running Back

Josh Jacobs Saquon Barkley AJ Dillon Tony Pollard JK Dobbins D’Andre Swift Austin Ekeler

Cam Akers will be on the final year of his rookie contract next season. Whether it be the draft or free agency, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams add another piece to the running back room. There's also a lot of pressure for Akers given he’s been very inconsistent up to this point. With a poor 2023, the Rams may look to replace him. Jacobs is on a prove-it deal this year. Is he someone McVay could try to sign?

Players like Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry are set to hit free agency next year, but it would be surprising to see them hit the market. However, someone like Swift is interesting as a running back with receiving skills and is potentially being pushed out in Detroit after the Lions signed David Montgomery in this free agent window.

Tight End

Gerald Everett Tyler Higbee TJ Hockenson Cole Kmet Hunter Henry Noah Fant Albert Okwuegbunam

Next year’s tight end class has some names, but leaves a lot to be desired. It will be interesting to see how many actually hit the market. Kmet will likely remain in Chicago. Aside from that, it’s an unpredictable position. With Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins set to be free agents, the Rams could look to add someone at that spot.

Offensive Tackle

Tyron Smith Jonah Williams Ezra Cleveland Yodny Cajuste

Next year’s free agent tackle class is rough. Depending on Tyron Smith’s injuries, the Dallas Cowboys could let him walk. Jonah Williams has requested a trade and if that’s the case, he likely gets a new contract. It’s unlikely that the Rams are finding their next Andrew Whitworth in 2024.

Interior Offensive Line

Shaq Mason Kevin Zeitler Andrus Peat Hakeem Adeniji Lloyd Cushenberry Tyler Biadasz Nick Harris Connor Williams

The interior offensive line free agents aren’t much better than the tackles. Cushenberry and Biadasz are interesting options at center. Peat will be the best guard available. With that being said, the Rams may be better off trying to draft someone rather than overpay for a mid-level piece on the offensive line.

EDGE

Brian Burns Josh Uche Josh Allen Alex Highsmith Montez Sweat Nick Bosa Marcus Davenport Trey Hendrickson Danielle Hunter Rashan Gary

The one position where free agency will be deep next year is at edge rusher. The best option might be for the Rams to draft an edge rusher such as Will McDonald IV or Byron Young this year and then sign a premier edge rusher next offseason.

Some of these players may not hit free agency such as Burns and Bosa. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars have historically not brought back their own players and the Patriots rarely give out large contracts. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Uche or Allen hit the market next offseason.

Cornerback

Adoree’ Jackson Chide Awuzie Trevon Diggs Kendall Fuller Stephon Gilmore L’Jarius Snead Jaylon Johnson

Next year’s cornerback class leaves some to be desired. There are a lot of players who are worthy of being a CB2, but no dominant players. It’s unlikely that the Cowboys allow Diggs to walk. This usually means players are going to get overpaid and then underperform their contracts. Johnson and Snead are intriguing names, but this may be a position to stay a from next year.

Safety

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Malik Hooker Darnell Savage Xavier McKinney Kyle Dugger Antoine Winfield Jr. Jeremy Chinn Ryan Neal

Next year’s safety class is actually very good. It’s unlikely that the Rams pay a safety top dollar, but there are a lot of top names that are set to hit the market. McKinney and Winfield Jr. are two that immediately come to mind. China and Dugger are also interesting names to watch and see if they get extensions from their teams. If there is a year to pay for a safety, next year might be it.