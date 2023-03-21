Rams lose Riley Dixon, 3rd special teams player to leave L.A.

The Los Angeles Rams are officially in the market for three new specialists in 2023. Punter Riley Dixon will sign with the Denver Broncos per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, meaning that Les Snead has a lot of work to do to rebuild the Rams special teams unit under a new special teams coordinator.

Dixon’s one year audition to replace team legend Johnny Hekker did not go well enough for a new contract.

Broncos are signing former Rams’ punter Riley Dixon, per source. Dixon spent his first two NFL seasons in Denver and now returns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2023

This news follows a week where the Rams also lost kicker Matt Gay to the Indianapolis Colts—he received the biggest free agent contract at the position. The Green Bay Packers also poached long snapper Matthew Orzech with a three-year deal.

Sean McVay’s new special teams coordinator, Chase Blackburn, has his work cut out for him in his first year in Los Angeles. Blackburn was an assistant special teams coach on Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans staff a year ago, and he’s a former Super Bowl hero as a player for the New York Giants.

The Rams will need to find a new kicker, punter, and long snapper in 2023—and based on their free agent track record so far they likely will do so on the cheap. Their answer to kicker could come via a late round draft selection, though it’s probable the punter and long snapper roles are filled with undrafted free agents (UDFA).

