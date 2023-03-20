Will David Edwards return to the Rams?

The Los Angeles Rams had a myriad of injury issues in 2022, but one offensive lineman who came into the year without missing a game in his career was left guard David Edwards. A fifth round pick out of Wisconsin in 2019, Edwards had played in 49 of a possible 49 games over his first three seasons, plus all four playoff games in 2021 en route to a Super Bowl victory.

However, Edwards was not immune to the injury problems that hit nearly every one of his teammates last season, missing all but four games because of concussions. Will he ever play again and will Edwards suit up for the Rams in 2023?

Celebrating his 26th birthday on Monday, David Edwards has yet to make the news as a free agent this year. The Rams currently have Logan Bruss, Tremayne Anchrum, and Coleman Shelton on the roster who could start at guard, with A.J. Jackson, Joe Noteboom, and Zach Thomas as additional possibilities. Obviously, guard could be a consideration in the draft.

The Rams are projected to have about $8.4 million left in cap space right now, but just $1.17 million in “effective cap space” per OvertheCap.com.

Los Angeles could just be waiting it out and be able to sign Edwards for a low one-year deal now that the first wave of free agency—and most of the second wave—has passed. He could also be mulling his football future after missing most of the season with a concussion.