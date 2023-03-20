Random Ramsdom: Could the Rams trade Matthew Stafford?

Was Matthew Stafford plan B to Aaron Rodgers?

“And per one report, the Rams would’ve liked if quarterback Matthew Stafford was among them.

“The Rams would have (we’re told) welcomed the opportunity to trade Stafford,” ProFootballTalk wrote. “If Aaron Rodgers hadn’t decided to join the Jets, Stafford could have become the Plan B, if he would have been willing to go to New York.”

This comes on the heels of Los Angeles essentially committing $57 million to Stafford on Friday, as his $31 million base salary was guaranteed and $26 million option bonus will be picked up since he was still employed by the team on the pre-designated date of Mar. 17.

The 35-year-old Stafford is coming off a frustrating season in which he battled an elbow injury last summer and suffered a spinal cord contusion mid-year, ultimately starting just nine games while completing 68 percent of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

ProFootballTalk added that “speculation” has surrounded Stafford and a potential retirement - but neither he nor the Rams seem particularly interested in parting ways.

After all, Snead voiced support for Stafford in his pre-free agency press conference and noted that he wouldn’t call it a “remodel” if players like the veteran signal-caller weren’t in the picture.

“I think we’re going to definitely rely on Matthew - he’s definitely one of our pillars,” Snead said. “There are some players that have been here, that have done that, that have shown they can change the math in a football game - Matthew Stafford being one of them.

“He’s definitely someone we’re going to rely on and we’re going to have to rely on as we do remodel this.”

But should PFT’s report be accurate, Snead was still working the phones behind the scenes while committing to Stafford in the forefront - and ahead of his guaranteed contract date.

However, with Rodgers announcing his intention of being traded to the Jets and Stafford’s contract now being set in stone, Los Angeles has little to gain from moving one of its “pillars.”

Matthew Stafford remains on the Rams' roster. Which means that, under his contract from last year, another $57 million has become fully guaranteed. https://t.co/7bIpGeKgkA — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 17, 2023

Packers Named Best Fit For $64 Million Edge Rusher (heavy.com)

“Floyd signed a four-year deal worth $64 million to join the Rams in 2020, playing out three of those seasons before his release just over a week ago.

Moving on from Floyd wasn’t a simple decision for the Rams after he produced a total of 98 quarterback pressures, 29 sacks and three forced turnovers over the previous three seasons, per Pro Football Reference.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report pointed out as much on Saturday, March 18, when dubbed the Packers the best fit for Floyd out of all 31 other teams in the NFL.

“Floyd was an especially painful player to let go. He has 29 sacks over the past three seasons, including nine last year. Playing alongside Aaron Donald is obviously nice, but Floyd is a legitimate edge defender in his own right.

The Packers could use a third pass-rusher to team with Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. Like the Rams, they operate from a base 3-4 front, and defensive coordinator Joe Barry worked with Floyd in his last season as the Rams’ linebackers coach in 2020. Floyd had 10.5 sacks that season.”

As far as pass rushers go, Green Bay can procure Floyd at relative value. Spotrac projects the market value of the 30-year-old veteran at approximately $13.7 million annually over a three-year contract.”

"We've got to be really smart in the way we attack it, but we have to put pressure on our opponents."



Get to know STC Chase Blackburn + his approach to the unit. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 16, 2023

Rams HC Sean McVay Committed To Remaining In Current Post Long-Term (profootballrumors)

“What I didn’t want to do was make a decision that it comes up every year,” McVay said, via USA Today’s Tyler Dragon. “You want to make sure you’re making a decision that’s in alignment for years to come and not an every year type of deal… There are a lot of people you feel a great deal of responsibility to do right by them and to do a great job within the framework of your responsibilities. I’m really committed to not having this become a story every single year.”

McVay owns a .612 regular season winning percentage and has a pair of Super Bowl appearances on his resume. That success is expected to be replaced by a transition period for the franchise, though, following their aggressive moves in recent years. General manager Les Snead recently spoke about the “remodeling” the team is undergoing, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald named as the only veterans deemed to be untouchable for potential trades.

Those three players, along with Snead and McVay, each signed new deals last offseason. The latter faces the tall order of helping the team return to its past success under his guidance, but he has now publicly confirmed that his place will remain the sidelines for years to come.

“There was never a doubt whether you wanted to coach again,” he added. “It’s really just are you gonna be able to have the appropriate perspective to be the best version of yourself for the players and coaches. “I feel confident that can exist moving forward.”

Brandin Cooks NFL career has been a wild ride for 9 seasons.

- Drafted by New Orleans

- Traded to New England

- Traded to LA Rams

- Traded to Houston

- Traded to Dallas https://t.co/0BjyKCHXHO — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) March 19, 2023

Reboot, rebuild, or restock? Reviewing LA Rams roster and D depth chart (ramblinfan)

“With just 44 players under contract, and just $11 million to spend, this is not the Rams front office playing possum, or waiting to spring into action when the price of NFL veteran players falls to ridiculously low levels. The LA Rams ran aground in 2022, a team that miscalculated on the players invested in, their fit, the coaches ability to develop them, and the ability of the entire organization to pivot from party to preparation. The Rams reloaded their 2022 roster with veterans who were very accomplished, but did not fit their roster model. When it came to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Rams did not have a single selection among the first 100 players selected.

The Rams roster pruning has been going on for months

Does parting of ways with key players disappoint you? Well, this is a patter that has been happening for nearly seven months now, as the team released a promising OLB Chris Garrett in August 2022, and have never looked back.

The Rams roster has been adept in the past at identifying and acquiring elite NFL players, and then swelling the roster with complementary young contributors who would balance out the financial picture, but produce enough to keep this team winning. Elite players were paid by the LA Rams. Young players rose through the ranks and signed lucrative contracts to play elsewhere. In return, the Rams were awarded compensatory picks to refill the pipeline and start all over again.”

Off the grid for a few days. But first, got to a bunch of Ram news and notes here - cash over cap, injury updates, “identity” now and into draft season and beyond, run game past and present, etc etc https://t.co/n6B3D1nMlQ — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 19, 2023