Random Ramsdom: Micah Parsons tweeted about Jalen Ramsey, LA and Detroit

Recent Ramsey rumors prompts Cowboy’s player to shoot it down (ramblin’fan)

“We know that the rumors about trading Jalen Ramsey have popped up on social media for weeks. have reached the ears of Jalen Ramsey himself. And we know that the crescendo of the rumors has become loud enough that even LA Rams COO Kevin Demoff was asked outright whether the Rams would be trading Jalen Ramsey, a question that Demoff danced around.

But through it all, the LA Rams have not hinted, nor have credible Rams rumors suggested, that the Rams have any inclination to simply release Jalen Ramsey to become an NFL Free agent. But that hypothetical scenario was boldly suggested on social media, and the fallout of that prompted Detroit Lions WR Amon Ra St Brown to try lobbying for a free agent to choose to sign with the LA Rams.

But when Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons saw reports of that, he was swift and ruthless in shooting down that theory.

I’m sorry no one going from la to Detroit https://t.co/j9ejL3rvu8 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 21, 2023

The word is that the LA Rams are listening to trade offers from other NFL teams. The matter has grown so serious that oddsmakers are naming the NFL teams that are the favorites to acquire Jalen Ramsey this off-season. While we did not create odds, we did list our projected five NFL teams that have serious Super Bowl LVIII potential by trading for DB Jalen Ramsey. In our projection, Amon Ra St Brown will be happy to note that the Detroit Lions are among the teams that I believe can benefit greatly from adding Ramsey to their secondary.”

Don’t speak for me or my agent please lol… y’all have fun with y’all opinions, I’m cool with that. It’s entertaining really, but don’t act like you speaking facts about something only few know about. Things will get addressed when we feel like it (if we ever do )



God bless — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 2, 2023

Jalen Ramsey trade fits: Lions, Giants, Jags headline my favorite landing spots for the Pro Bowl corner (nfl.com)

“Two seasons ago, the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl with an Ocean’s Eleven approach that I loved. But last year’s attempt at Ocean’s Twelve bombed like Waterworld.

Now, Les Snead and Sean McVay are doing the right thing, tweaking and retooling the roster that just produced a 5-12 record. Consequently, the fabulous Jalen Ramsey is available. As my colleague Tom Pelissero reported last week, the Rams have had trade talks about the 28-year-old cornerback, and sources believe it’s very likely he’ll be dealt in the coming weeks.

A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Ramsey is a playmaker, a leader, a culture changer. He still has three seasons left on the five-year, $105 million extension he signed in 2020, with a base salary of $17 million in the coming campaign. Even at that price, many, many teams could greatly use his services. With that in mind ...

Here are my favorite potential trade fits, Schein Nine style.”

The Rams received a D+ ranking in the NFLPA’s first-ever team report cards (~1300 players surveyed). A+ grades for training, strength staffs and positive feedback on coaching staff offset by poor grades on practice facilities and treatment of families. https://t.co/4i2ZcCXtDy — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 1, 2023

Rams are in a tough spot with Allen Robinson heading into 2023 (ramswire)

“In 2022, he finished with 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. Part of that was a lack of chemistry with Stafford, but Robinson simply wasn’t very involved in an offense that went through Cooper Kupp.

Now heading into 2023, the Rams are in a tough spot. After such a disappointing season, they have little choice but to keep Robinson on the roster. Cutting him before June 1 would cost them $26.45 million in dead money, $8.4 million more than it’ll cost to keep him. A post-June 1 cut saves the Rams nothing, either.

If they want to move on from Robinson, their only legitimate option is a trade. Dealing him before June 1 would clear $6.85 million in cap space this year, still not a huge savings but enough to help the team address positions of greater need.

The problem is, would any team actually trade for Robinson and his pricey contract? Probably not. He has a cap hit of $18.05 million in 2023 and $18.55 million in 2024. After that, he becomes a free agent.

If the Rams shop Robinson, he’s not going to yield much in return. At best, they’d probably get a sixth-round pick, which is exactly what Los Angeles got for Robert Woods a year ago. Amari Cooper was traded along with a sixth-round pick for fifth- and sixth-rounders last year, too. If Cooper and his contract were only worth a fifth-round pick, Robinson isn’t worth more than that.

That makes the Rams’ decision fairly easy. They need to keep Robinson on the team in 2023 and hope that a normal offseason of work with Stafford will get him back on track next season. He and Stafford didn’t get much time on the field together due to Stafford’s elbow injury, but both should be back at full health and with a normal workload in camp. That could make a big difference.”

Which Direction Should Rams Go With Their First Pick? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“There have been dozens of mock drafts so far this offseason, and with just over a month until the draft kicks off, there will be even more to come.

However, the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in a potentially sticky situation come April. They only have six draft picks and don’t pick until the second round.

For a team looking to rebound from a 5-12 season, and with limited cap space as well, such limited draft capital complicates that process. As such, the question becomes this - when the Rams are finally on the clock at pick No. 36, what do they do with said pick?

Depending on where you look, a popular choice for the Rams with their first pick is offensive line, and for good reason. The Rams set an NFL record with 12 different offensive line combinations in the first 12 weeks of the season last season after a plethora of injuries throughout the group.

As such, drafting an offensive lineman here makes sense. Despite not picking until No. 36, the Rams could be in good position to fortify the trenches. Names such as Cody Mauch of North Dakota State and Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse are often linked to the Rams.

Other mocks have the Rams going linebacker to replace Bobby Wagner, however, that might not be seen as pressing of a need compared to the offensive line. Another popular pick, which isn’t a major area of need, is tight end Luke Musgrave out of Oregon State.”