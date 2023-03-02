In January, Les Snead spoke with the media about how the Los Angeles Rams are facing a remodel situation after their attempt to “run it back” failed. Snead was sure to emphasize that the Rams remodel approach was not a rebuild, but that they would have to pay off some debt that they racked up over the last few seasons in pursuit of winning a Lombardi Trophy.

Over the next month and a half, Les Snead and Tony Pastoors will spearhead the Rams front office approach in finding the best way to remodel the roster despite restrictions in cap space and no first round pick in this year’s draft.

The best way for the Rams to remodel their roster will be to find cap saving moves through the release, trade, and restructuring of contracts. Some players may require some advanced methodology to conserve cap space, while others may be more straightforward.

Player contracts revisited this offseason…

Contract Conundrum #5: Brian Allen, C

In 2023, Allen will earn a base salary of $4,000,000 and a roster bonus of $2,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $6,211,768.

Current contract: Three years $18.0 million

One of the most scrutinized players by LA Rams fans is center Brian Allen. Due to his extensive injury history and small stature, fans have clamored for a replacement option ever since 2021. The Rams opted against options like Creed Humphrey (not because they were disinterested in his talent), but because the Rams roster build centered on Brian Allen being the full-time center at the start of the 2021 season.

Allen won the job in 2021, but after another injury-riddled season in 2022, the Rams find themselves in precarious situation. Due to the keep their Super Bowl winning center whom they just gave an extension to last offseason, or do they pivot and sign a more stout and physical body to solidify the interior of the offensive line?

Brian Allen (Over the Cap) Year Age Base Salary Prorated Bonus Roster Bonus Per Game Roster Bonus Guaranteed Salary Cap Number Cap % Dead Money (post-June 1 release) Cap Savings (post-June 1 release) Year Age Base Salary Prorated Bonus Roster Bonus Per Game Roster Bonus Guaranteed Salary Cap Number Cap % Dead Money (post-June 1 release) Cap Savings (post-June 1 release) 2023 28 $4,000,000 $800,000 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $6,211,765 2.80% $1,800,000 $4,411,765 2024 29 $5,000,000 $800,000 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $0 $7,800,000 3.00% $800,000 $7,000,000 2025 30 Void $800,000 Void Void Void $1,600,000 0.60% $800,000 $800,000 2026 31 Void $800,000 Void Void Void $0 0.00% $800,000 -$800,000

A pre-June 1 release for Brian Allen would only provide $2,011,765 in savings. A post-June 1 release would save $4,411,765. Based on the benefit, the Rams would definitely opt for Allen’s post-June 1 release. The only question is if the Rams are able to trade Allen to a center needy team. A trade would provide an extra $1 million on each respective June 1 designation. At the end of the day, I’m not sure a team would trade for Allen’s services because of the injury history.

The Rams need to face the facts about their offensive lineman and the overall structure of their offensive line. As a whole the offensive line plays soft and LA would benefit from a style change that optimizes physicality.

Decision: Post-June 1 release