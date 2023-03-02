The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

#12 - Cobie Durant finds endzone against Broncos

#11 - Atwell makes one-handed grab

We march on to the Top 10…

#10 - Ernest Jones halts Raiders in red zone

INTERCEPTION



Ernest Jones picks off Derek Carr in the red zone!pic.twitter.com/iBqUqh8ClI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 9, 2022

With the score 13-3, the Raiders had marched down the field in a 2:00 drill to try to take a commanding lead against the underdog Rams. On 3rd & 5 from the LAR 10, Derek Carr was hit by Greg Gaines as he threw, forcing a weak and lofted throw in the endzone. Ernest Jones snagged the football with one hand to halt the Las Vegas Raiders drive.

Ernest Jones with a beautiful end-zone interception to stop the Raiders in scoring position with 49 seconds left. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 9, 2022

This was Ernest Jones first interception of the season, but his third interception for his career. In In just two years of experience, Ernest Jones has positioned himself to be a quality pass coverage linebacker. PFF even believes he has the potential to be a secret superstar for 2023 and beyond.

The turnover was a significant catalyst in helping the Rams mount a fourth quarter comeback, ultimately winning 17-16.