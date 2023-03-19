Random Ramsdom: A’Shawn Robinson set to meet with this NFC team

Former Rams defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson set to meet with Giants (NewYorkPost)

“The Giants are not done shopping for defensive linemen.

Free agent defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson will visit the team on Monday, a source confirmed. Giants general manager Joe Schoen has made it clear that adding to the defensive line was a priority.

The Giants already added defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches last week in free agency to join a defensive line headlined by Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence.

Robinson, considered one of the best free agents left on the market, is a 6-foot-4, 330-pound NFL veteran who has played for the Lions and the Rams. He will turn 28 on Tuesday.”

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Will Mallory (TE, Miami) (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams have made a handful of roster moves this offseason, and there are certainly more to come. At the tight end position, the Rams could elect to move on from Tyler Higbee before the start of the 2023 campaign as he enters the final year of his contract.

Even with Los Angeles landing Hunter Long in the Jalen Ramsey trade, the tight end position is undoubtedly an area of the roster the Rams could look to improve between now and next season. Seeing that the Rams are seemingly looking forward to 2024 and beyond, it’s more likely they take a tight end in this year’s draft rather than sign a free agent.

In the mid-to-late rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, Will Mallory out of Miami is a prospect the Rams could express interest in.”

#Rams fans watching Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Bobby Wagner and Nick Scott all leave the team pic.twitter.com/hhelLBMez0 — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 18, 2023

Popular Rams DB Nick Scott trading in horn for stripes (RamblinFan)

“Scott joins QB Baker Mayfield, PK Matt Gay, and LS Matt Orzech as Rams’ key 2022 players who will play for a new team in 2023. Scott is a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, home of the Pennsylvania Amish community. He played collegiate football for Penn State University and likely welcomes the opportunity to play closer to his hometown.

While Nick Scott is young and a rapidly improving NFL defensive back, the Bengals appear to have signed him to a solid value. Over his four year NFL career, he has rapidly improved the number of defensive snaps played from 15 in his rookie season to 984 defensive snaps in his final year. Thanks to his incredible ability to tackle in the NFL Playoffs after the 2021 NFL season, the Rams were able to win four consecutive postseason games to earn their first Lombardi Trophy for the city of Los Angeles. Some say that he was one of the key contributors, and I think that they may be right.”