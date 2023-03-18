Rams lose Greg Gaines to Tampa Bay

The Rams have lost yet another young stud to free agency.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, defensive tackle Greg Gaines agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this afternoon.

Source: Former #Rams DT Greg Gaines has agreed to terms with the #Bucs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2023

Gaines, a man set to enter his fifth year in the league out of the University of Washington, seemed to improve every season he spent in Los Angeles. Gaines became a key part of the Rams Super Bowl run just over a calendar year ago, becoming a starter that season as well as having a career-high six tackles for loss this past season.

Greg Gaines will head to Tampa Bay to join forces with Vita Vea in the middle, giving the Bucs some serious bodies to help stuff the run as well as rush the passer. On the bright side, Gaines will net yet another comp. draft pick for the Rams in 2024, adding to the stockpile they are starting to build up with all of the losses in free agency.