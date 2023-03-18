Rams lose Greg Gaines to the Buccaneers in free agency

The Rams have lost yet another young player in free agency, as general manager Les Snead seems to have no urgency in fielding a roster that resembles the one of the last few years. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, defensive tackle Greg Gaines agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. He joins Matt Gay, Nick Scott, and Baker Mayfield among those who have left the Rams in free agency already. L.A. has not retained anybody.

Source: Former #Rams DT Greg Gaines has agreed to terms with the #Bucs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2023

Gaines, set to enter his fifth year in the league out of the University of Washington, seemed to improve every season he spent in Los Angeles. Gaines became a key part of the Rams Super Bowl run just over a calendar year ago, becoming a starter that season as well as having a career-high six tackles for loss this past season.

Greg Gaines will head to Tampa Bay to join forces with Vita Vea in the middle, giving the Bucs some serious bodies to help stuff the run as well as rush the passer. On the bright side, Gaines could net another comp depending on terms and if L.A. plans to sign a free agent of comparable value. The Rams so far could have three comp picks for the losses of Gay, Mayfield, and Scott. If Gaines gets a deal worth $4 million or more per season, that could be the magic number.

Who L.A. plays at defensive tackle next season is also undetermined.