Random Ramsdom: Rams officially lose another key player

BREAKING: Bengals Sign Ex Rams DB Nick Scott in Free Agency (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams have had a quiet first few days of free agency - and have now lost a productive player on the back end.

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Rams safety Nick Scott to a three-year, $12 million contract, per ESPN.

Scott, who visited with the Bengals on Thursday, made progress on a deal that was ultimately reached Friday. The Rams, who are battling salary cap issues, had hoped to retain Scott’s services, according to KRPC2.

A seventh-round pick in 2019, Scott started all but one game for Los Angeles this past season, finishing with 86 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, all career highs.

The 5-11, 201-pound Scott missed the season finale due to a shoulder injury but drew praise from coach Sean McVay in the process ... and illustrates why the Rams were so keen on bringing him back.”

Ricky Hollywood & the Rams in Australia: Celebrating Sydney World Pride, reacting to Vegemite & more (TheRams.com)

“Ricky Hollywood & the Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders go down under to Australia to celebrate Sydney World Pride, hang out with the AFLW’s Sydney Swans & try vegemite for the first time.”

SoFi Stadium field may be too narrow to host World Cup Final in 2026 (RamsWire)

“Los Angeles is one of the many cities set to host World Cup matches in 2026, with SoFi Stadium being chosen as one of the venues. However, Rams owner Stan Kroenke would love for his $5 billion stadium to host the biggest match of all: the World Cup Final.

Unfortunately, that may not be possible due to the construction of the field and surrounding seats. According to The Times in England, SoFi Stadium’s field is too narrow to host the World Cup Final as it’s currently constructed. In order for the stadium to host the Final, the field would need to be widened by as much as 63 feet. That would require seats in the lower section to be removed.

SoFi Stadium can seat 70,000 fans and even more with standing room, but FIFA expects stadiums to hold at least 80,000 for the World Cup Final. Therefore, losing seats to widen the field wouldn’t work.”

There it is. Deal was in the works thru yesterday, as @pauldehnerjr and I reported then. Good for Nick Scott, the former seventh-rounder who worked his way from special teams ace into a starting safety role and a good fit too. https://t.co/XqUSf6dhUJ — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 18, 2023

Rams have $52.8M in dead money this year, the 3rd-most in the NFL (YahooSports)

“Les Snead may not want to call what the Rams are doing this offseason “a rebuild,” but it’s obvious that they’re tearing things down this year to build it back up in 2024. By moving on from Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd, the Rams have cleared $61.2 million off the books in 2024.

As exciting as that sounds, they’re still only projected to have $58.5 million in cap space next year – 22nd in the NFL. And they’re in even worse shape this year as a result of those moves. Dead money is weighing the Rams down in 2023, limiting the number of moves they can make in free agency.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams have $52.8 million in dead money on the books for 2023. That’s the third-highest total in the NFL, behind only the Eagles ($54.7 million) and Buccaneers ($70.6 million).

Explained simply, dead cap is money the team still owes on a player’s contract after he was either cut or traded – or in certain situations, if there was a void year added onto the contract for cap purposes.”