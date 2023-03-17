Les Snead is one of the best GMs when trading picks on draft day.

Over the past week, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has come under a lot of fire by the fanbase after trading away Jalen Ramsey for a third-round pick and a depth tight end. Any general manager is going to take heat for that and Snead was no exception.

Following the Ramsey trade, the Rams hold 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. With all eyes on 2024, nailing the 2023 draft will be crucial to the Rams’ future success. Since 2012, Snead has been one of the most active general managers on draft day when it comes to trading up or trading back. That’s a good thing because he’s one of the best at it.

Using the Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart, here's how much net value every GM has generated from draft pick trades that don't involve players going back to 2011 pic.twitter.com/C9gYVZNYV1 — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) March 12, 2023

According to Fitzgerald-Spielberger metric which is one way NFL teams place value on draft picks, Snead ranks fourth among current NFL general mangers.

The chart does not take into play the player or players selected with the picks, only the pick value that the team received in the trade which is something that Snead has been very good at during his tenure. It would be interesting to see where Snead ranks if you were to take out the RGIII trade which was the first trade that Snead made as the Rams general manager and netted the Rams multiple first round picks.

In the upcoming draft, the Rams don’t hold a first round pick and they have a large gap between pick 77 in the third round and their next selection at 167 in the fifth round. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Snead try to trade back at some point and attempt to grab a selection in the fourth round.

Almost half of the Rams’ picks in the draft come within a 34-pick windows at 167 and 191. It wouldn't be surprising to see Snead try to spread those out a little bit whether it trading back or packaging a pick or two in order to move up.

We will see what the Rams end up doing on draft day. However, Snead has been active in draft day trades in the past and 2023 will likely be no different.