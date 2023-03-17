Random Ramsdom: Jalen Ramsey has no ill-will towards the Rams

Jalen Ramsey shows love to Sean McVay, Rams in Dolphins introduction (RamsWire)

“Ramsey has shown no ill will toward the Rams throughout the process of him being traded to the Dolphins, thanking them on his way out of Los Angeles when the deal was made. And on Thursday, he showed love to Sean McVay and several of his teammates for what they accomplished over the last three-plus years.

He feels the experience he gained around Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and others will be valuable as he joins a team that could use a veteran with a championship pedigree.

“Being around Hall of Fame players. Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford. The list can go on,” he said. “I don’t want to leave nobody out, but all those guys. Learning a lot of valuable things from them, learning how our team dynamic was, learning how everyone had their own passion, everybody had their love, but we were all doing it as one. Everyone was unified, we always had each other’s back. It was really like a family. It was good times, it was bad times, it was fights, it was love. It was all that.”

New special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn on his journey from NFL player to coach | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 100 (TheRams.com)

“For the next nine months, there may not be a more integral assistant coach in the Los Angeles Rams facility than Chase Blackburn.

As the roster trends younger in 2023, the Rams need to find competitive advantages on special teams, and they’ll likely have to do so with less established contributors.

Gone is Pro Bowl placekicker Matt Gay. Last year’s starters at long-snapper and punter are currently free agents.

Next, the franchise heads into the NFL Draft with 11 selections (none in the first round, as you’re undoubtedly aware). As a result, of the 90-man roster that will be assembled for the offseason program, a plurality figure to be Day Two or Day Three selections as well as undrafted free agents, all looking to win roster spots and carve out roles on the 2023 team.

Blackburn, the new special teams coordinator, will interface with each of them – and his own career journey leaves him uniquely equipped to mentor them.”

‘I’ve had a lot of amazing mentors in my career and want to provide the same level of support, friendship, and guidance to those that want it’ | Rams Women’s History Month Staff Showcase with Michelle Gable (TheRams.com)

“Influenced by both her career and her personal life, Michelle Gable is motivated by helping others.

“I’ve had a lot of amazing mentors in my career and want to provide the same level of support, friendship, and guidance to those that want it,” she said. “My children also motivate me. As a working mom, I want them to see firsthand that women are superheroes, and we can do it all.”

Gable carries out this mission while serving as Director of Media & Entertainment for the Rams, a role newly-created by the organization in July 2022 that helps generate revenue for it by bringing in partnerships with studio, streaming, TV and gaming partners.

Getting to that role was thanks in part to the aforementioned mentorship, especially supportive women she’s worked with throughout her career.”

The Bengals and S Nick Scott are moving toward a deal, per league source (@PFF_Brad first on this). Sounds like it was a great visit today for all involved. Not official yet, to my knowledge. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 17, 2023

The Rams only saved $13.6M in 2023 by moving Ramsey, Floyd and Wagner.



BUT, they cleared $61.2M off the books in 2024 with these moves. That, my friends, was the Rams' goal. https://t.co/nXorUQsOyt — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 16, 2023

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Luke Musgrave (TE, Oregon State) (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams are entering a crucial offseason as the team is trying to retool for the future following a 5-12 campaign in 2022. When looking at the needs on the Rams’ current roster, the tight end position is certainly one the team could address before next season.

The 2023 NFL draft has a solid class of incoming tight ends, giving the Rams a few options throughout the three days of the anticipated event. With Tyler Higbee in the final year of his current deal, the Rams could elect to take a rookie tight end that is on a team-friendly deal, which would make it easier to build the rest of the roster.

Seeing that many mock drafts have the Rams selecting a tight end in this year’s draft, here is a profile of Luke Musgrave out of Oregon State.”

Rams lose second FA special team specialist, this time to Packers (RamblinFan)

“I don’t believe that anyone deluded themselves over the LA Rams’ free agency priorities in the time leading up to the 2023 off-season. While the Rams made their intentions very clear with a steady purge of their roster from top to bottom, many fans have done the math. With 45 players on the 2023 roster, and less than $8 million of available cap space (as their current cap space does not yet reflect Coleman Shelton’s new two-year deal), the Rams haven’t freed up enough cap space to meet their 2023 projected obligations just yet.

At 45 players, the Rams haven’t the funding in place to outbid other teams. And so, the LA Rams free agents are an NFL yard sale of sorts, a make-me-an-offer sort of informal backyard sale in which the LA Rams are unlikely to be able to compete.

One area of particular note is the Rams special teams, a unit that has already lost Pro Bowler placekicker Matt Gay. Now, the Rams are losing another special teams specialist, this time it’s long snapper Matt Orzech. He has agreed to a reported three-year contract.”